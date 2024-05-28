Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks Paying 5% or More That Could Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond 

Here are two top dividend stocks long-term investors may certainly want to consider for their yields and growth profiles right now.

Dividend-paying stocks offer investors a steady stream of income alongside potential capital appreciation. In today’s environment of rising interest rates, these income-generating assets become even more attractive. This article explores two TSX giants that boast dividend yields exceeding 5%. It will analyze their fundamentals and prospects to see if they have the potential to outperform the broader market in 2024 and beyond.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

Enbridge

Among the leading energy companies in North America is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The company oversees a huge network of natural gas and oil pipelines as well as facilities for producing renewable energy and storing natural gas. Enbridge, which is valued at more than $100 billion on the market, has a solid track record of reliably paying dividends to its stockholders.

Enbridge currently provides investor with an alluring 7.4% dividend yield. The firm has continuously raised dividend payments over the previous 28 years, demonstrating its commitment to rewarding shareholders. Additionally, Enbridge maintains a strong financial position. The firm has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P Global, indicating a minimal risk of financial difficulties and allowing it to get advantageous loan conditions.

Despite prioritizing its pipeline business, Enbridge is aggressively exploring opportunities in the renewable energy sector. The corporation showed its dedication to diversification and embracing sustainability in 2023 by making a sizable investment in a top solar energy provider. When dividends and share price growth are combined, Enbridge has produced a total return over the last five years of almost 50%, which is somewhat higher than the 42% return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the same time frame.

SmartCentres REIT

In Canada’s real estate market, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is a major operator, operating outdoor retail complexes throughout the nation. Grocery shops are typically the focal point of these centres, which makes them more reliable investments. A fantastic choice for those who like steady income is SmartCentres.

The company provides dividends, which are essentially a portion of the earnings, and at the moment, those dividends have a yield of more than 6.4%, making them rather appealing. Investors are aware of what to anticipate because they have also been consistent with these payouts.

Their retail malls routinely have occupancy rates exceeding 98% and are nearly always occupied. This is because their food shops are necessary, which means that customers will always need them, which maintains a steady stream of income for rent.

Furthermore, SmartCentres isn’t only idle. By purchasing new properties and developing new ones in popular locations, they are aggressively expanding. This keeps them competitively powerful.

This is a real estate investing trust that’s clearly doing something right, evidenced by how well this stock has performed over the last five years, with returns of over 60%. SmartCentres REIT is outperforming the market as a whole, demonstrating the viability of its business plan and its ability to generate profits for its investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

