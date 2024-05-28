Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 28

Besides Scotiabank’s earnings, the important U.S. consumer confidence numbers will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Strengthening crude oil and precious metals prices helped Canadian stocks start the new week on a slightly bullish note, even as the U.S. markets remained closed for Memorial Day. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 53 points, or 0.2%, on Monday to settle at 22,373, which is not far away from its all-time closing high of 22,468.

Although some healthcare and technology stocks witnessed downward movement, strong gains in most other key sectors, including mining, consumer cyclicals, and real estate, took the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Solid intraday gains in gold and silver prices drove mining stocks like Osisko Mining, Pan American Silver, B2Gold, New Gold, and SilverCrest Metals up by at least 3.7% each, making them the top-performing TSX stocks for the day.

Shares of CAE (TSX:CAE) went sideways yesterday to end the session with a minor 0.9% gain at $25.71 per share before announcing earnings after the market closing bell. The Saint Laurent-headquartered firm’s financial results for its fiscal year 2024 (ended in March) remained unchanged from its preliminary disclosures.

CAE’s annual revenue climbed by 1.9% year-over-year in fiscal 2024 to $4.3 billion but missed Street analysts’ expectations of $4.5 billion. Even as its defence & security segment faced impairments and contract adjustments, the company’s civil aviation segment posted strong results with record margins and orders. The company’s adjusted annual earnings rose 27.3% from a year ago to $1.12 per share. On a year-to-date basis, CAE stock currently trades with 10% losses.

In contrast, Constellation Software and Bausch Health Companies were the worst performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they plunged by at least 2.3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Great-West Lifeco, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Suncor Energy, and Pembina Pipeline were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were mixed early Tuesday morning, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today. While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the important consumer confidence data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Bank of Nova Scotia is slated to announce its latest quarterly results on May 28. Street analysts expect the Canadian lender to post adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share for the April quarter with $8.3 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends B2Gold, Bank Of Nova Scotia, Constellation Software, Enbridge, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices could lift the main TSX index today as the U.S. market remains shut for Memorial Day.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end the week in the red as it currently trades with 1.2%…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index at the open today as investors await more economic releases from…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight declines in commodity prices could pressure the TSX index at the open today as investors await the Federal Reserve’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 21

| Jitendra Parashar

After surging to a fresh all-time high on Friday, the main TSX index may remain volatile today as investors access…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 17

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may remain cautious today ahead of the long Victoria Day weekend.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 16

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile as investors speculate about the Fed’s future monetary policy moves in response to the recently…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 15

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. consumer inflation report and retail sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as rallying copper…

Read more »