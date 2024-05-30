Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, May 30

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, May 30

Falling commodity prices, rising bond yields, and economic risks may continue to weigh on TSX stocks today as investors watch more bank sector earnings and the U.S. GDP data.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks tanked sharply on Wednesday as big intraday declines in commodity prices, mixed bank earnings, and a big spike in treasury bond yields made investors worried. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 367 points, or 1.6%, yesterday to settle at 21,898.

With this downturn, the market benchmark not only recorded its worst single-day performance in over three months but also closed below the 22,000 level for the first time in more than three weeks. While all main TSX sectors ended the session in red territory, the market selloff was mainly triggered by heavy losses in shares of financial, mining, utilities, and energy companies.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

With its 8.9% intraday losses, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) was the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This drop in BMO stock came after the Canadian lender’s latest quarterly revenue and earnings missed Street analysts’ expectations.

In the quarter ended in April, Bank of Montreal’s total revenue fell 5.4% year over year to $8 billion due to its weaker net interest income. Higher provisions for credit losses on impaired loans and lower revenues drove the bank’s adjusted quarterly earnings down by 11.6% from a year ago to $2.59 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $2.77 per share. BMO stock now trades at $119.48 per share with 9% year-to-date losses and offers a 4.6% annualized dividend yield.

Ero Copper, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and OceanaGold were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, plunging by at least 4.9% each.

On the flip side, National Bank of Canada was the top-performing TSX stock as it rose 2.5% to $115.89 per share after announcing its slightly better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Bank of Montreal, and Pembina Pipeline were the most active stocks.

TSX today

After falling sharply in the previous session, most commodity prices, especially metals, extended their losses early Thursday morning, which could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today. Canada’s 10-year bond yields climbed yesterday to their highest level in May 2024, reflecting heightened concerns over inflation and the risk of further delay in economic recovery.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, TSX investors may want to closely monitor the latest quarterly growth in the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and weekly jobless claims and crude oil stockpile data this morning.

On the corporate events side, large Canadian banks like Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will announce their latest quarterly results on May 30.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more Canadian corporate earnings, volatile commodity prices could give further direction to the TSX benchmark today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides Scotiabank’s earnings, the important U.S. consumer confidence numbers will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, May 27

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising commodity prices could lift the main TSX index today as the U.S. market remains shut for Memorial Day.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index seems on track to end the week in the red as it currently trades with 1.2%…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, May 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index at the open today as investors await more economic releases from…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight declines in commodity prices could pressure the TSX index at the open today as investors await the Federal Reserve’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, May 21

| Jitendra Parashar

After surging to a fresh all-time high on Friday, the main TSX index may remain volatile today as investors access…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, May 17

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may remain cautious today ahead of the long Victoria Day weekend.

Read more »