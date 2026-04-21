Here’s an Ideal 4% TFSA Dividend Stock That Pays Constant Cash

Emera stands out as a reliable 4% TFSA dividend stock for Canadians seeking steady income and long‑term stability.

Consistent dividend growth history: Emera has paid and grown its dividend consistently for over three decades, making it a reliable choice for compounding tax-free income in a TFSA portfolio.

Defensive, diversified operations: Operating across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, Emera’s geographic diversification and essential services create a stable investment backbone.

Emera provides steady, tax-free growth: As a regulated utility, Emera offers predictable cash flows and a stable 4% yield, ideal for TFSA investors seeking dependable, long-term returns.

The TFSA offers investors the opportunity to create tax-free income thanks to the unique design of the account. And picking the right TFSA dividend stock for that account can make all the difference in a long-term portfolio.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great TFSA dividend stock candidates on the market that can provide both growth and income-earning potential lasting decades. These investments are built on predictable cash flows that allow them to continue paying even when the market isn’t cooperating.

This makes choosing a dependable TFSA dividend stock even more important, as every reinvested dollar compounds tax‑free for decades.

One such stock to consider investing in is Emera (TSX:EMA), and here’s why it belongs in your portfolio.

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Emera’s business model supports consistent cash flow

Emera operates as a regulated utility. This means that it generates the bulk of its revenue from rate-regulated assets. These assets generate predictable cash flow backed by rates set by regulators.

Not only does this make results predictable and allow the company to pay a handsome dividend and invest in growth, but it also helps to reduce volatility.

The predictable nature of Emera is a huge advantage that is often dismissed. Utilities like Emera can be expensive to operate. As a regulated utility stock, Emera provides essential services that remain in demand regardless of economic conditions. This adds another layer of stability for long‑term investors.

Utilities also tend to benefit from long‑term capital planning, where investments in infrastructure translate into stable, recurring returns over time. A steady revenue stream allows Emera to plan out long-term capital planning, ultimately leading to revenue growth.

In terms of footprint, Emera operates across several regions in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. That geographic diversification means that results aren’t tied to a single market, which adds yet another layer of defensive appeal.

For TFSA investors, that stable business model is underrated. It provides visibility into future earnings and supports a dividend that can be counted on every year.

In a market where many sectors face cyclical swings, regulated utilities like Emera can offer a defensive anchor.

Emera’s 4% yield fits long‑term TFSA income goals

As of the time of writing, Emera offers a yield of 4.1%. That’s not the highest yield on the market, but it is growing and more importantly, stable. That stability is backed by Emera’s regulated business model, and the current yield leaves room for the company to invest in growth.

Emera also has a long history of maintaining and growing that quarterly dividend. For investors seeking a TFSA dividend stock, that distinction is huge. In fact, Emera has paid that dividend without fail for over three decades. The company has also provided near-annual increases to that payout going back over a decade.

That’s an important point for long-term investors. A dependable yield like this helps investors build a predictable income base inside their TFSA without relying on high‑risk, high‑volatility alternatives.

Recall that in a TFSA, every dollar of dividend income compounds tax‑free, and Emera’s stable yield helps build a reliable income stream over time.

By way of example, consider an investment of $7,500 into Emera (as part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio). That initial investment is enough, given the current yield and payout, to generate an additional share from reinvestments alone each quarter.

In other words, Emera is the TFSA dividend stock that can quietly compound in the background on its own for decades.

Why Emera stands out as a TFSA dividend stock

No stock is without risk, which is why the importance of diversifying cannot be stated enough. Fortunately, Emera offers a perfect mix of yield, defensive appeal, and growth.

For those investors building their portfolio and seeking a TFSA dividend stock, Emera checks the right boxes. It offers a balanced yield, a defensive business model, and a history of delivering consistent results.

For Canadians seeking a reliable TFSA dividend stock, Emera offers the consistency and long‑term visibility that make tax‑free income planning far more effective.