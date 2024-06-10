Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

These top Canadian stocks can help you generate solid capital gains in the long term.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in high-quality stocks can significantly enhance your returns and grow your capital over the long term. Thus, adding a few fundamentally strong stocks to your portfolio can expedite the achievement of your financial goals. However, it’s important to be cautious when selecting stocks as they are inherently risky investments.

Against this backdrop, If you have $2,500 to invest, here are the top two Canadian stocks to buy and hold for a lifetime.

goeasy

Speaking of top stocks to buy and hold forever, investors could consider goeasy (TSX:GSY). The company provides various financial services, including secured and unsecured loans, lease-to-own services, and point-of-sale financing. Thanks to its leadership in the subprime lending space and a large addressable market, goeasy has grown its sales and earnings at a double-digit rate and has delivered above-average returns in the last several years.

For instance, goeasy’s revenue has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.03% in the last five years (as of March 31, 2024). During the same period, its earnings per share (EPS) grew at a CAGR of 32.2%. Thanks to its impressive financials, goeasy stock has grown at a CAGR of 34.7% in the past five years, resulting in capital gains of about 344%.

While the company has delivered significant capital gains, the momentum in its business is likely to be sustained. goeasy is witnessing solid demand across its products and acquisition channels, including unsecured lending and auto financing. This indicates that this subprime lender is well-positioned to outperform the broader equity markets with its returns.

goeasy’s wide product range, diversified funding sources, omnichannel offerings, and geographical expansion position it well to capitalize on the large subprime lending market. Higher revenues, stable credit and payment performance, and a focus on improving operating efficiency will likely drive its earnings.

Thanks to its growing earnings base, goeasy has consistently enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments. goeasy increased the quarterly dividend by 21.9% to $1.17 per share in February 2024. Including this hike, the financial services company has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

In summary, its solid sales and earnings growth and its commitment to enhancing shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments make goeasy a compelling long-term bet. In addition, goeasy stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10.9, which appears lucrative considering its stellar double-digit earnings-growth rate and dividend yield of 2.42%. 

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a top stock for creating wealth in the long term. This Canadian tech company is likely to benefit from secular tailwinds and competitive advantages over peers. While Shopify stock has corrected significantly from its COVID-led peak, it’s still up about 113% in the last five years, delivering an above-average return of more than 16% per annum.

Even though near-term growth concerns have weighed on SHOP stock, this e-commerce platform provider is well positioned to deliver durable revenue growth, driven by an ongoing shift towards omnichannel platforms.

It’s worth noting that Shopify helps businesses set up and manage stores online. Due to the structural shift in selling models, its diverse product offerings, including payment processing, sales and marketing tools, and shipping solutions, are likely to witness an uptick in demand, which will drive Shopify’s financials and share price.

Adding to the positives, Shopify is witnessing growth in Plus merchants on its platforms. Notably, these merchants have a higher retention rate and add stability to Shopify’s financials.

Overall, the ongoing shift towards digital channels, Shopify’s innovative product launches, a consistent increase in gross merchandise volumes, and higher penetration of Shopify Payments will likely support its financials. Furthermore, its focus on cost-reduction measures, transition toward an asset-light business model, integration of artificial intelligence technology, and improving take rate position it well to generate profitable growth, which will support its share price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

risk/reward
Metals and Mining Stocks

Iron Stomach? 2 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks could deliver greater earnings to investors with higher risk appetites.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Make Passive Income for Decades

| Adam Othman

The Canadian energy sector has a generous number of dividend payers, some of which are worth holding onto for decades…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Algonquin Utilities Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Andrew Button

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock is down big time. Is it a buy?

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

Is TFI Stock a Buy as It Re-approaches All-Time Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock (TSX:TFII) is rising back upwards, but is still down about 12% from all-time highs. So is it time…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Investing

Have a Spare $1,000? My Top 3 Stocks to Invest in at the Moment

| Kay Ng

If you have some spare money to invest, here are my top three stocks to have on your radar!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Pay You Each Month

| Adam Othman

Although dividend payment frequency is a relatively minor concern when choosing dividend stocks, it can ease the process of managing…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts … For Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three discounted TSX stocks would be enticing buys at these levels.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Tech Stocks

Up, Up, and Away! 1 Soaring Canadian Tech Stock at New Highs That I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a magnificent tech high-flyer that's not done surging quite yet.

Read more »