1 Growth Stock With Legit Potential to Outperform the Market

1 Growth Stock With Legit Potential to Outperform the Market

After beating the market for several weeks, this growth stock is set to deliver even better returns.

Stock market investing is an excellent way to get good returns on your capital. As an investor, nothing is better than getting market-beating returns. Whether it is growth through capital gains, shareholder dividends, or both, the TSX boasts plenty of opportunities for savvy investors.

Considering the state of the economy, relying solely on your job for income is a big mistake. When you have money set aside, leaving it in a bank to earn interest income cannot help you keep pace with inflation. With the money invested in the right growth stocks, you can get far better returns to achieve your goal of financial freedom.

This is why today we will look at a top TSX growth stock that can offer you market-beating returns through capital gains and dividends. This stock has already outperformed the rest of the market this year, and it looks set to continue delivering great results.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) is a mining company with a focus on gold royalties and streaming headquartered in Toronto. As of this writing, it trades for $163.32 per share, up by 9.94% year to date. In the same period, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 4.86%.

The Canadian benchmark index indicates the state of the broader Canadian stock market. While it is up significantly this year, Franco-Nevada stock has outperformed the market. To make things even better, the stock also pays its shareholders quarterly dividends at a 1.21% dividend yield.

Financially strong company

FNV stock is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company. However, it also boasts a diversified portfolio that also includes assets related to other precious metals, gas, oil, and other commodities. The company’s business model allows it to enjoy a lower degree of risk than other mining companies in its operations.

Since it focuses on royalties and streaming, it also generates more stable cash flows than other peers in the mining industry.

The business model allows FNV stock to enjoy considerable financial strength. Its earnings report for the first quarter in fiscal 2024 saw it report $307.4 million in earnings and its net income was $174.9 million. In the same quarter last year, its earnings and net income were $300.2 million and $158.1 million, respectively.

Due to improved cost efficiencies and higher gold prices, FNV stock also reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $249.7 million for the quarter, showing that its performance keeps improving each quarter.

Foolish takeaway

Over the last five years, the share prices for FNV stock are up by 55.82%. In the same period, the Canadian benchmark index has seen a 34.26% growth, highlighting the fact that FNV stock has outperformed the stock market for a while. Compared to other mining stocks, FNV stock also has lower volatility due to its business model.

Due to macroeconomic uncertainties, gold continues to trend upward. Combined with inflationary pressures, gold prices might keep climbing. These factors mean there is more potential for Franco-Nevada stock to deliver growth due to better profitability. The company’s diversification into other assets also offers it a good hedge against fluctuations in gold prices.

FNV stock has also increased its dividends for the last ten years, with its payouts covered comfortably by earnings. It can be a good stock to own to enjoy market-beating returns for the coming years.

