TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 14

Canadian stocks tanked sharply on Thursday despite the release of much cooler-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation data and easing Treasury bond yields as investors continued to closely assess the Federal Reserve’s latest economic projections. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 263 points, or 1.2%, yesterday to settle at 21,698 — its lowest closing level since April 17.

While all key TSX sectors ended the session with losses, the market selloff was mainly driven by heavy losses in the shares of energy, mining, financials, and technology companies.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

BlackBerry, Alamos Gold, SSR Mining, and MAG Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, plunging by over 4% each.

On the flipside, AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL) inched up by 5.8% to $57.99 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in the Montréal-based construction and project management company, which was previously known as SNC-Lavalin, came as it unveiled its 2025-2027 strategic plan.

Under this strategic plan, AtkinsRéalis is targeting to achieve over 8% organic revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the engineering services segment and $1.8-$2.0 billion annual revenue in the nuclear segment by 2027. The company’s plan mainly focuses on optimizing business operations, accelerating value creation, and exploring untapped potential. On a year-to-date basis, ATRL stock is now up around 36%.

Celestica, NexGen Energy, and Energy Fuels were also among the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, climbing by at least 3.1% each.

Based on daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, TD Bank, Manulife Financial, and TC Energy were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed early Friday morning, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic or corporate events are due this morning, the TSX benchmark seems on track to end the fourth consecutive week in the red territory as it currently trades with 1.4% week-to-date losses. Speculation about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming monetary policy actions and their impact on the economy is likely to continue driving the market in the near term.

