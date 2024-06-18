Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 8.9 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 8.9 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

You can forget about risks related to short-term market volatility and buy this high-yield monthly dividend stock to expect solid returns on your investments.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is continuing to witness big ups and downs in 2024. After surging to fresh record levels last month, the TSX Composite benchmark has seen roughly 4% downside correction to currently trade at 21,588 with 3% year-to-date gains. While the Bank of Canada’s recent decision to slash interest rates for the first time since March 2020 came as a big relief for markets earlier this month, investors still remain worried due mainly to uncertainties about future rate cuts.

As these uncertainties may keep the market volatile in the near term, it could be a wise decision for conservative investors to look for stable income sources instead of chasing growth right now. For such investors, Canadian dividend stocks that pay monthly cash distributions could be a great option. In this article, I’ll highlight one such high-yield monthly dividend stock that you can consider buying today and forget about short-term market volatility.

A top Canadian monthly dividend stock with an 8.9% yield

One of the best high-yield monthly dividend stocks that you can bet on right now is Peyto Exploration & Development (TSX:PEY). Peyto is a Calgary-headquartered oil and gas firm that primarily operates in Western Canada’s deep basin. Despite the market volatility, Peyto’s share prices have more than doubled over the last three years to currently trade at $40.75 per share with a market cap of $2.9 billion. The stock currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.11 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.32 per share. With this, it offers an attractive 8.9% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

One of the main things that make Peyto a reliable monthly dividend stock to buy for the long term is its strong track record of generating free cash flows and rewarding its shareholders with consistent dividends. Now, let’s take a closer look at some key highlights from its latest financial results.

Strong financials with continued production gains

In the first quarter of 2024, Peyto’s average production volumes rose 21% YoY (year over year) to 125,018 barrels of oil equivalent per day as its recent acquisition of the Canadian upstream oil and gas business of Repsol Exploración contributed positively to its production levels. Even as natural gas prices declined sharply, Peyto’s effective hedging strategies helped the company post a solid 36% YoY jump in its quarterly revenue to $345.2 million, exceeding Street analyst expectations of $311.9 million.

To give you an idea about its long-term financial growth trends, the energy company’s adjusted annual earnings in five years between 2018 and 2023 soared by 108% with the help of revenue growth of 59%. To add optimism, Peyto also raised its dividend per share by roughly 83% during these five years.

Foolish bottom line

In recent quarters, Peyto’s investments in drilling activities have helped it increase production. Moreover, the company seems on track to benefit from the anticipated growth in natural gas demand in the long run supported by its strategic hedging and cost-management initiatives. Given that, I expect this high-yielding monthly dividend stock to continue soaring, which could help its investors not only earn monthly cash from dividends but also expect handsome capital appreciation in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly paying dividend stocks could help you earn over $500 monthly in passive income.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Maxed Out? Here Are 5 Other Ways to Grow Your Wealth in Canada

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have other options to grow wealth after maxing out their TFSA contribution limits.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks offer attractive yields today for RRSP investors.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These two stocks are reliable and trade ultra-cheap, making them among the best TSX stocks to buy now and hold…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7% to Buy in June 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for the best of the best dividend stocks? These three are the ones that belong on your…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Buy These Top Dividend Stocks for Total Returns

| Aditya Raghunath

RRSP investors can consider adding blue-chip dividend stocks such as Tourmaline Oil to their equity portfolios in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) can be great RRSP holdings.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Monthly Passive-Income Stream With Canadian REITs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two monthly dividend stocks will create passive income you can live off of for life, and now is the…

Read more »