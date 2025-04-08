The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

When it comes to strategically building a robust Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), the careful selection of the right stock is paramount. Ideally, you’re looking for a company that offers a blend of reliability, consistent growth potential, and dependable dividend payouts. One Canadian stock that appears to fit this investment profile quite well is Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC).

Why Manulife?

Manulife boasts a long and established history of both stability and consistent performance within the financial services sector. Over the last year, Manulife’s stock has shown a consistent performance track record. This makes it an inherently attractive option for long-term investors who are aiming to maximize the tax-free growth potential within their TFSA.

Dividends are a crucial factor to consider when selecting stocks for a TFSA, particularly for those seeking to generate a tax-free income stream. In this regard, Manulife does not disappoint. The Canadian stock currently offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.46%, providing investors with a consistent and reliable source of income. This regular income generation, coupled with the tax-free nature of the TFSA, makes Manulife particularly appealing for individuals looking to generate tax-advantaged returns within their savings accounts.

From a financial perspective, Manulife appears to be on a solid and stable footing. In its most recent earnings report, the Canadian stock announced a net income of $1.6 billion, reflecting strong operational performance across its various business segments. This robust financial health provides a strong foundation for Manulife’s ability to continue paying attractive dividends to its shareholders and to strategically invest in initiatives that will drive future growth for the company.

More to come

Manulife’s extensive global presence is another significant strength that contributes to its investment appeal. Operating across key markets in Canada, Asia, and the United States, the Canadian stock benefits from a well-diversified revenue stream. This international footprint helps to mitigate potential risks that may be associated with any single market’s economic conditions. Plus, it positions the company to effectively capitalize on growth opportunities as they arise in various regions around the world.

Recent developments within the Canadian stock also highlight Manulife’s proactive and strategic management approach. The company recently announced its intention to redeem $1 billion of its outstanding notes. This move demonstrates a clear commitment to maintaining a healthy and well-managed balance sheet and optimizing its overall capital structure for long-term financial strength.

Incorporating Manulife into your TFSA offers several compelling advantages for Canadian investors. The fundamental tax-free nature of the TFSA means the dividends you receive from the stock, as well as any capital gains you may realize upon selling the stock, will not be subject to taxation. This tax advantage can significantly maximize your overall returns over the long term. Given Manulife’s reliable dividend payments and its potential for continued growth, it aligns well with the objectives of a sound and long-term TFSA investment strategy.

Bottom line

Of course, it is important to acknowledge that all investments in the stock market inherently come with a degree of risk. The financial services industry, in particular, can be subject to various regulatory changes and fluctuations in broader economic conditions. However, Manulife’s well-diversified global operations and its prudent and strategic management provide a significant level of resilience against these potential challenges.

Manulife Financial presents a compelling investment case as a stock that could be considered a valuable long-term holding within your TFSA. Its stable and consistent performance, attractive dividend payouts, strong underlying financial position, and extensive global operations make it a standout choice for Canadian investors, especially those who are seeking a combination of long-term growth and reliable income generation within their TFSAs.