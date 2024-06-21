Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,000 Per Year in Passive Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,000 Per Year in Passive Income

Hint: You’ll need this Hamilton covered call ETF, which yields over 10%.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

Despite its name, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) isn’t just for savings.

It’s a versatile investment account where all forms of income—including dividends and capital gains—accumulate tax-free and can be withdrawn without any tax implications.

While many use their TFSA to compound investments for long-term growth, it’s also an excellent tool for generating tax-free passive income.

Here’s a strategy to potentially earn $6,000 a year, or $500 a month, using your TFSA by investing in the Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV).

What is HDIV?

At its core, HDIV holds a diversified portfolio consisting of eight other Hamilton exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each of these ETFs utilizes a covered-call strategy and is allocated to mirror the overall sector composition of the S&P/TSX 60.

The ETFs in HDIV sell rights (called call options) to other investors to buy stocks within the ETF at a set price before a certain date.

When they sells these rights, it earns money immediately from the fees (premiums) paid by the buyers of these options.

However, this strategy limits how much profit HDIV can make if the stock prices rise significantly, as it has already agreed to sell the stocks at a lower price.

To put it simply, covered call ETFs like HDIV trade their future upside potential in exchange for higher than average present income.

To try to increase its earnings further, HDIV also uses a tactic called leverage—this means the ETF borrows money, amounting to up to 25% of its total value, and invests that money into more of its underlying ETFs.

While this can lead to higher returns if the market does well, it also makes the ETF riskier. If the market goes down, the losses can be amplified.

Overall, this is an ETF best suited for someone prioritizing monthly income over share price appreciation. As of June 6th, HDIV offers a 10.66% yield.

How much do you need to invest?

Assuming HDIV’s most recent May monthly distribution of $0.171 and the current share price at the time of writing of $16.54 remained consistent moving forward, an investor using a TFSA would need to buy roughly $48,346 worth of HDIV, corresponding to 2,923 shares to receive around $500 monthly tax-free.

ETFRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
HDIV$16.542,923$0.171$499.83Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank the Best Dividend Stock for You?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has a high dividend yield but is embroiled in a serious money-laundering scandal.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks With TSX-Beating Potential That Deserve More Respect

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX dividend-growth stocks you can buy today and hold for the next decade.

Read more »

Man pointing at a recycling symbol
Dividend Stocks

GFL Stock Rose 24% Last Month: Is It Still a Buy in July?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GFL stock (TSX:GFL) exploded by 24% in June, but is the growth now over for July? Or can investors still…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Loblaw Stock or Metro Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) and another grocer that could do well over the long haul as markets get rocky.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

BRE Stock: Should You Buy the 10.5% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BRE stock (TSX:BRE) offers investors the opportunity for a rebound in a real estate sector that should see high prices…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Kay Ng

Seeking value stocks trading at a discount? These top value stocks could outperform through 2030 through valuation expansion.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

3 TFSA Hacks to Build a $1 Million Tax-Free Nest Egg

| Puja Tayal

These TFSA investing hacks could help convert $95,000 into $1 million tax-free. Here's how to get started.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is set up for massive growth in the future, with shares already climbing and an outlook that…

Read more »