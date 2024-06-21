Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 21

Overnight weakness in metals prices could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After closing at its lowest level since February, the Canadian stock market staged a minor recovery on Thursday with the help of strengthening commodity prices. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 64 points, or 0.3%, yesterday to settle at 21,581, trimming its month-to-date losses to 3.1%.

Even as rising Treasury bond yields led to a decline in utility and tech stocks, most other key sectors, including healthcare, mining, and industrials, ended the session in the green, driving the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

SilverCrest Metals and Bausch Health Companies were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day as they inched up by at least 5.9% each.

Similarly, Empire Company (TSX:EMP.A) was also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as its share price climbed by more than 5% to $34.10 per share. This rally came after the Stellarton-headquartered food retailer announced its slightly better-than-expected quarterly financial results before the market opening bell.

In the quarter ended in April, Empire Company’s total sales remained nearly flat on a year-over-year basis at $7.4 billion, despite lower shipments affecting its retail revenue. Effective cost management and reduced inventory levels helped it deliver adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, exceeding Street’s estimates. Empire Company stock currently trades with nearly 3% year-to-date losses and offers a 2.3% annualized dividend yield.

In contrast, Celestica, Brookfield Business Partners, Interfor, and Innergex Renewable Energy were the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, diving by more than 3% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, and Power Corporation of Canada were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices were largely bearish early Friday morning, which could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today.

In addition to domestic monthly retail sales numbers, Canadian investors will also closely monitor the U.S. manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers index), services PMI, and existing home sales data this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

Man pointing at a recycling symbol
Dividend Stocks

GFL Stock Rose 24% Last Month: Is It Still a Buy in July?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GFL stock (TSX:GFL) exploded by 24% in June, but is the growth now over for July? Or can investors still…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, June 20

| Jitendra Parashar

After surging to fresh record highs last month, the TSX Composite benchmark currently trades at its lowest level since February…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, June 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Most TSX stocks could remain range-bound today as the U.S. stock markets remain closed for Juneteenth.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, June 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX index may remain in the doldrums in the near term amid concerns about delays in the Federal Reserve’s…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, June 17

| Jitendra Parashar

After posting its worst weekly performance in more than seven months, the TSX Composite could fall further today due to…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stock Market

2 Absurdly Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy in June 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Air Canada and Magna International can help you beat the broader markets in 2024 and…

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Stock Market

Will the CRA Announce a Grocery Rebate in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Will the CRA reintroduce the grocery rebate in 2024 given the rising cost of food products and high inflation numbers?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, June 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX benchmark seems on track to end the fourth consecutive week in the red territory as it currently…

Read more »