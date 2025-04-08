Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 8

A minor overnight recovery in commodity prices could give the TSX a steadier open today as investors continue to closely monitor global trade developments.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities continued to dive for the third consecutive session on Monday as U.S. president Donald Trump threatened to impose additional 50% tariffs on Chinese goods if it doesn’t withdraw its 34% retaliatory levy on American exports. As fears of an escalating global trade war and a prolonged economic standoff weighed heavily on investor sentiment, the S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up another 334 points, or 1.4%, to close at 22,859.

Despite a minor recovery in some technology stocks, heavy losses in most other key sectors, including consumer, energy, and financials, dragged the broader index deeper into negative territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

NGEx Minerals, TMX Group, ATS, and Great-West Lifeco plunged by over 5% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

In contrast, Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN) climbed by 8.6% to $11.15 per share, trimming its month-to-date losses to 8.8%. This rally in IVN stock came after the Vancouver-based metals miner reported a substantial boost in hydroelectric power availability at its Kamoa-Kakula copper complex.

The additional power enabled Ivanhoe to achieve record copper production rates in late March and has accelerated the start-up timeline for its state-of-the-art smelter, which is expected to begin producing 99.7% pure copper anodes by July. Investors also reacted positively to the company’s reaffirmed 2025 production guidance.

Celestica, Endeavour Silver, and Lundin Gold were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each rising at least 3%.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Canadian Natural Resources, Bank of Nova Scotia, TC Energy, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Following a sharp three-day slide, commodities managed a mild recovery in early trading on Tuesday, pointing to a potentially steadier open for the resource-heavy TSX benchmark today.

While any updates on U.S.-China trade negotiations and global trade policy could sway sentiment throughout the day, Canadian investors may also want to keep an eye on the domestic purchasing managers’ index data this morning.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed Tilray Brands will announce its latest quarterly financial results today. Street analysts expect the cannabis company to report a net loss of US$31.9 million for the February quarter with US$210 million in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, TMX Group, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

shopper buys items in bulk
Bank Stocks

How I’d Allocate $1,000 in Domestic Stocks in Today’s Market

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Got $1000? Here's how I'd play the tariff war with Canadian domestic stocks this April! Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 7

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 6.3% weekly loss, the TSX just posted its steepest percentage decline in a single week since June 2022.

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Stock Market

Bear Market Bargains Emerge as Recession Stocks Return

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a deal, then go to the best stocks during a recession market dip.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 4

| Jitendra Parashar

With broad-based commodity weakness continuing and no resolution in sight on the trade front, the TSX could extend its decline…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, April 3

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may come under pressure today as sharp commodity declines and Trump’s sweeping new tariffs spark fresh concerns over…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stock Market

Why I Keep Investing in Canadian Stocks Despite Market Fluctuations 

| Puja Tayal

Market fluctuations are an opportune time to buy value stocks. Some good Canadian stocks are on sale, encouraging you to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Trump’s trade tariffs-related remarks could reintroduce volatility to TSX today, especially if he signals a hardline stance.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Any updates related to trade policy will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as we come close to the implementation…

Read more »