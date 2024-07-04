Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Enbridge Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

Is Enbridge Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

Enbridge now offers a 7.5% dividend yield. Is it time to buy?

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) drifted higher over the past nine months amid anticipation of interest rate cuts. With rates now falling in Canada and reductions anticipated in the United States in the coming months, investors seeking high-yield dividend stocks are wondering if ENB stock is still undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed portfolio focused on passive income.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge trades near $49 per share at the time of writing. Bargain hunters who scooped up the stock at $43 last fall are already sitting on decent gains, and more upside could be on the way. Enbridge traded as high as $59 in 2022 before rate hikes triggered an extended pullback.

Higher borrowing costs cut into profits and can reduce the cash that is available for distributions to shareholders. This is why the sharp rise in interest rates caused sentiment to shift against Enbridge and other pipeline stocks. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, including acquisitions and development projects.

The Bank of Canada recently reduced its interest rate by 0.25% and markets expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to start cutting rates in late 2024 or early 2025. Once the American central bank begins to lower rates, there could be a surge of money back into ENB stock.

Outlook

Enbridge expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to increase by 7-9% per year through 2026. Distributable cash flow (DCF) is forecast to grow by 3% over this timeframe. Beyond 2026, management anticipates adjusted EBITDA and DCF to rise by 5% per year.

Enbridge is in the process of wrapping up its US$14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States. In addition, Enbridge has a $25 billion secured capital program on the go that will drive revenue and cash flow expansion as the new assets go into service.

The company’s core oil pipelines and natural gas transmission network remain important revenue engines and are strategically important for the smooth operation of the Canadian and U.S. economies. Investments in recent years have focused on new opportunities, including oil and natural gas exports, natural gas utilities, and renewable energy assets.

Enbridge is positioned well to benefit from rising demand for North American oil and natural gas as countries look to secure reliable energy supplies from stable geopolitical regions.

Dividends

Enbridge increased the dividend in each of the past 29 years. The board raised the payout by 3.1% for 2024. Ongoing annual increases should be in the 3-5% range, which is in line with growth in DCF. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a 7.5% dividend yield.

The bottom line on ENB stock

Ongoing volatility should be expected, but Enbridge already looks cheap and pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio focused on high-yield dividends, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Stock vs. Royal Bank Stock

| Joey Frenette

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) are intriguing TSX financial stocks with room to run.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer relatively safe yields and have been consistently paying and growing dividends for years.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Growing Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is a Dividend Cut Coming for This 9%-Yielding Stock?

| Andrew Walker

BCE raised the dividend for 2024. Is the payout safe for the coming years?

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Enbridge Stock Is Finally Going to Rise in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 26% from all-time highs, Enbridge stock trades a 12% discount to average price target estimates in July 2024.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap dividend stocks such as Headwater Exploration should help you beat the markets in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or TD Bank Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD and Enbridge look cheap right now. Is one heavily oversold?

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

These Great TSX Dividend Stocks Now Offer Amazing Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »