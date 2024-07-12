Member Login
Home » Investing » These 2 Stocks Have Risen a Blistering 20% So Far This Year, and They’re Not Done Yet

These 2 Stocks Have Risen a Blistering 20% So Far This Year, and They’re Not Done Yet

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) and another hot stock still look cheap enough to buy on strength.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Chasing momentum plays can be dangerous if you’re not paying much attention to the fundamentals and, perhaps most importantly, the valuation. Indeed, the hottest stocks that tend to be talked about most on various financial podcasts and television shows tend to be among the most crowded. Indeed, crowded trades may have many speculators who are just in a name to make a quick buck. Such traders probably could not care less about the longer-term fundamentals.

At the end of the day, sharp price action may be a draw to a security. But if there’s too much greed associated with a name, it’s probably best to let a red-hot stock cool off until it’s at least lukewarm. Indeed, there’s no shortage of U.S. stocks that are in severely overbought territory.

Momentum and value can coexist!

While momentum itself isn’t a reason to take a rain check, I think that the danger lies in trying to “buy high with the intent of selling higher” without a gauge of the value to be had in a name. Value investors seek to find underpriced securities so that they can buy and hold them until they appreciate at a level closer to intrinsic value.

Meanwhile, speculators and traders just buy on hot price action with the belief that someone else will come along (either due to the fear of missing out (FOMO) or a lack of exposure in the heated and most exciting corners of the market) and be more than willing to pay a higher price than you did when you hit that buy button.

For value investors who also want growth and excitement, cheap names with strong share price momentum can be solid bets. Indeed, these top performers can be solid bets for investors seeking the best of both worlds.

Descartes Group

Descartes Group (TSX:DSG) is a $11.65 billion technology firm that investors may be sleeping on as we head into midsummer. The stock has been on a great run, up 26% year to date. Even at all-time highs, I view Descartes Group as a great low-cost growth play while it’s going for 48.3 times forward price to earnings (P/E).

Just a few months ago, the firm bought Aerospace Systems Group in a $83 million deal. Such merger and acquisition (M&A) moves, while small in scale, could make a big difference to growth over the long haul. As the under-the-radar software juggernaut continues bolstering its logistics software services, some more multiple expansion may be warranted.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) is a precious metals miner that’s been shining bright for investors so far this year. Thanks to the surge in gold prices, the miner is up a whopping 41% year to date. As a well-run miner with improving economics, I’d not shy away from the name if you lack gold exposure. The miner stands out as a far better bet than gold bullion or a gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) if gold rallies even higher over the next year.

Indeed, miners are more leveraged plays to ride a commodity price surge. Though the name could be more volatile than bullion itself, I do view the 2.17% dividend yield as rich and ready to grow further. Also, at 22.1 times forward P/E, shares seem severely undervalued even after the recent parabolic melt-up.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Dollarama Stock Keeps Going Up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) continues to climb, with shares up 35% in 2024 alone. But does that mean the best has…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Pipeline to Prosperity: Invest in Enbridge and Pembina Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why pipeline companies such as Enbridge and Pembina should be on the shopping list of income investors in July…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

4 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four stocks are some of the best options for new investors, with share prices under $50 that anyone can…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 in Headwater Exploration Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) stock has been an active investor's dream come true over the past half decade

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks look oversold and offer attractive yields.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Dividend Stocks

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because a company is a blue-chip TSX stock, doesn't mean the growth is all but over. In fact, these…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Set for Dividend Increases This Year

| Robin Brown

Dividend-growth stocks offer a great mix of income and capital upside. Here are three stocks for more dividend growth ahead.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Retirement

Pensioners: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Great Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »