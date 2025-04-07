Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, April 7

With a 6.3% weekly loss, the TSX just posted its steepest percentage decline in a single week since June 2022.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Trump’s tariffs-driven selloff in Canadian stocks accelerated further on Friday as China’s retaliation and expectations of a prolonged trade war rattled global markets. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell another 1,142 points, or 4.7%, to close at 23,193, marking a second straight session of steep losses.

While all key market sectors ended the session deep in the red, the heaviest losses were seen in energy, materials, and financial stocks, reflecting mounting fears over global demand and disrupted supply chains. With this, the TSX benchmark concluded the week with a 6.3% decline — its steepest weekly percentage drop since June 2022.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Baytex Energy, SECURE Waste Infrastructure, Vermilion Energy, New Gold, and Enerflex were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each plunging by at least 12.7%.

Despite the broader market selloff, TFI International (TSX:TFII) saw renewed buying and climbed by 5.8% to $113.02 per share. This rally in TFI stock came after the Saint Laurent-based transportation and logistics firm announced the release date for its first-quarter 2025 results, scheduled for April 23.

Investors’ high expectations from TFI’s upcoming earnings report likely reflect confidence in the company’s ability to navigate a challenging macro environment. However, despite recent gains, TFI stock is still down 42% year to date.

Jamieson Wellness and Aritzia also climbed by 1.7% each, making them rare gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange in an otherwise deeply negative session.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Baytex Energy, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Suncor Energy, and Whitecap Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board continued to fall sharply in early trading on Monday. Meanwhile, global equities markets also felt the heat as investors remained on edge over the deepening trade rift between the U.S. and its major partners. Given these pressures, the TSX could extend last week’s losses at the open today as investor sentiment remains fragile.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may look to global headlines for cues. Developments in trade negotiations, commodity markets, and any signals from central banks could all influence trading direction.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2025 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia, Canadian Natural Resources, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enerflex, Secure Waste Infrastructure, TFI International, Vermilion Energy, and Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

A bull and bear face off.
Stock Market

Bear Market Bargains Emerge as Recession Stocks Return

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a deal, then go to the best stocks during a recession market dip.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 4

| Jitendra Parashar

With broad-based commodity weakness continuing and no resolution in sight on the trade front, the TSX could extend its decline…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, April 3

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may come under pressure today as sharp commodity declines and Trump’s sweeping new tariffs spark fresh concerns over…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stock Market

Why I Keep Investing in Canadian Stocks Despite Market Fluctuations 

| Puja Tayal

Market fluctuations are an opportune time to buy value stocks. Some good Canadian stocks are on sale, encouraging you to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, April 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Trump’s trade tariffs-related remarks could reintroduce volatility to TSX today, especially if he signals a hardline stance.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, April 1

| Jitendra Parashar

Any updates related to trade policy will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as we come close to the implementation…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 31

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may face increased volatility this week as Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Alongside any trade policy news, U.S. personal consumption expenditure data will stay in focus for TSX investors today.

Read more »