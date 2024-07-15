Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Growth Stocks Everyone Should Own

3 Canadian Growth Stocks Everyone Should Own

These three stocks are excellent additions to your portfolio, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Last week, the Labor Department reported that the United States’s Consumer Price Index fell 0.1% in June compared to May. It was the first month-on-month decline in over four years. With inflation showing signs of easing, investors believe the Federal Reserve could slash its benchmark interest rates sooner. Propelled by the optimism, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.6% on Friday and is trading 3.7% higher this month.

Amid improving investors’ sentiments, investors should consider buying the following three top Canadian growth stocks.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a discount retailer that has delivered impressive returns of 778% over the last 10 years at an annualized rate of 24.2%. Its aggressive expansion and solid underlying business drove its financials, supporting its stock price growth. It has adopted a direct sourcing method, acquiring higher bargaining power while eliminating intermediatory expenses. Besides, its effective logistics have also allowed the company to offer products at attractive prices, thus enjoying healthy same-store sales even during a challenging macro environment.

The discount retailer has also expanded its store count from 652 in fiscal 2011 to 1,569 as of April 28. Supported by these expansions, the company’s revenue and net income have grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.8% and 16.9%, respectively. Also, its adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded from 16.5% in fiscal 2011 to 29.7% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Supported by these solid financials, the company has returned $6.5 billion to its shareholders through share repurchases and $649 million through dividends.

Meanwhile, Dollarama’s management has planned to increase its store count to 2,000 by fiscal 2031. Given its capital-efficient business model and quick sales ramp-up, these expansions could boost its financials in the coming years. Besides, its subsidiary Dollarcity, where Dollarama owns 60.1%, has planned to add over 500 stores to increase its count to 1,050 by fiscal 2031. Considering these growth prospects, I believe Dollarama is an ideal growth stock to have in your portfolio.

goeasy

Another growth stock I am bullish on would be goeasy (TSX:GSY), which offers leasing and lending services to subprime customers. The company has been driving its financials consistently through its wide range of product offerings, multiple distribution channels, and extensive presence nationwide. Over the last five years, its revenue and diluted EPS (earnings per share) have grown at a CAGR of 20% and 32.2%, respectively.

Despite the strong growth, goeasy has acquired a small percentage of the Canadian subprime credit market. So, it has substantial scope for expansion. Besides, its enhanced underwriting and income verification process and next-gen credit models could lower its risks, thus boosting its profitability. The subprime lender has also rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends at an annualized rate of around 30% for the previous 10 years, with its forward yield at 2.6%.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a waste management company that collects, transfers, and disposes of non-hazardous solid waste in secondary and exclusive markets in the United States and Canada. Along with its organic growth, the company has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions. From 2016 to 2023, it acquired $12 billion in assets, boosting its financials and stock price. Over the last 10 years, the company has delivered around 645% returns at an annualized rate of 22.3%.

Meanwhile, WCN expects to normalize its acquisition activities this year onwards while focusing on organic growth and returning capital to its shareholders. It is constructing several renewable natural gas facilities, with management projecting to put three facilities into service this year. Also, management expects these facilities to contribute an incremental annual EBITDA of $200 million from 2026. These growth initiatives could boost its financials in the coming years. Besides, the company has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends at an annualized rate of 14% since 2010.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Kay Ng

If you have $2,000 that you don't need for a long time, consider these two TSX stocks that could deliver…

Read more »

Top TSX Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best stocks to buy? Here are a handful of options that can provide growth and…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Investing

3 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top stocks to buy for long-term investors looking to build a portfolio of defensive growth with a…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks to earn tax-free regular passive income for decades.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Investing

Bull Market: 3 TSX Stocks Set to Soar in 2024

| Robin Brown

Looking for TSX stocks that could soar in the second half of 2024? Here are three high quality stocks set…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Energy Stocks

What’s Going on With Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP stock (TSX:BEP.UN) has been stagnating in share price, but there are still many catalysts that should drive the price…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance in 2024

| Andrew Button

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) has been a worthy TFSA holding over the years.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Tech Stocks

Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two software stocks have a bright future, according to analysts, and a bright present for investors getting in on…

Read more »