3 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

Here are three top stocks to buy for long-term investors looking to build a portfolio of defensive growth with a strong total return profile.

The TSX recently hit a new all-time high, and many global stock markets have seen the same effect. Indeed, picking nearly any index of stocks, or finding individual stocks to buy, has generally been a strong strategy for those taking a long-term view of the markets.

However, finding the best stocks to buy on a limited budget is a much more difficult task. Those looking to put their hard-earned capital to work in just a few stocks will want to be ultra-selective with their picks.

With that in mind, here are three of the top stocks to buy for those looking to get started. These companies provide a mix of growth, defensiveness, and total returns I think are worth considering right now.

Shopify

Among the leading global e-commerce companies out there, Canada-based Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains among my top picks for investors looking for growth.

The company’s business platform is one that is widely used among a broad range of clientele. Initially aimed at small- and medium-sized businesses looking to set up online shops, Shopify has since garnered incredible Fortune 500 clients that continue to bolster the company’s stability and growth profile long term.

Over time, Shopify continues to expand globally. Operating in more than 175 countries, Shopify has clearly done an incredible job of penetrating the global e-commerce marketplace. With 23% year-over-year growth seen this past quarter (adjusting for the sale of its logistics business), Shopify looks well-positioned to continue to grow over the long term. For those looking to bet on the secular growth trends underpinning e-commerce, this top growth stock remains among my top picks right now.

Restaurant Brands

For investors looking for a bit more defensive exposure, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is among the top stocks to buy in the market right now, in my view. The company’s fast food portfolio includes the likes of world-class banners Tim Horton’s, Burger King, and Popeye’s. Thus, for those looking for diversified exposure to the quick service restaurant sector, this company remains a top pick.

A much less volatile name than Shopify, Restaurant Brands’ appeal comes from its defensive business model and yield. With a current yield of 3.2%, there’s a lot to like about the company’s long-term total return profile. Supported by strong revenue and cash flow growth, I expect to see further dividend hikes over the long term.

Restaurant Brands’ business model relies on franchise fees. This generally means that as sales volumes increase across the board, the company stands to benefit, with little operational risk. And given that we all need to eat, and trade-down effects should bolster the company’s growth profile, there’s a lot to like about how this company is positioned right now.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is one of the largest banks in Canada among the two and positions itself as one of the leading banks in market capitalization. The bank offers extensive financial services, such as personal and commercial banking, corporate banking, insurance, wealth management services, and capital market services.

In the first quarter of 2024, Royal Bank of Bank reported a net income of $4 billion, a rise of 7% year-over-year. The company’s return on equity came in at 14.5%, down by 40 bps year-over-year, with diluted earnings-per-share coming in at $2.74, a rise of 5% year-over-year. In addition, the company’s adjusted net income of the quarter was $4.2 billion, with adjusted diluted earnings-per-share of $2.92.

The bank consistently offers high dividends year after year, enabling Canadian investors to grow their retirement corpus. Royal Bank of Canada’s strong cash flow generation and financial position support its ability to increase the dividend yield, even during shifts in market trends.