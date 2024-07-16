Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2024?

While there might be reasons to sell it, there might be good reasons to hold onto or even buy more of Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock.

The TSX has no shortage of high-quality blue-chip stocks that are staple holdings in many investment portfolios. These reliable stocks offer a lot of stability to self-directed portfolios. Well-capitalized, well-managed, and with the ability to provide shareholders their dividends regularly, they can be excellent long-term holdings.

Among them is Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB), a Calgary-based energy company that is quite popular with investors who have a long investment horizon. The question is: Is Enbridge stock an asset you should buy, sell, or hold right now?

Why you might want to buy Enbridge stock

Boasting a $104.2 billion market capitalization, Enbridge is one of the biggest TSX stocks in the Canadian energy industry and overall stock market.

Enbridge has an extensive energy infrastructure business that is responsible for transporting hydrocarbons produced and consumed in North America. It owns and operates pipelines throughout Canada and the US, transporting crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

It boasts the largest and most complex pipeline system worldwide, transporting almost a third of all the crude oil produced in North America. Its network is also responsible for transporting a fifth of all the natural gas consumed in the US. These factors make it a stock vital to the regional economy, giving it a defensive appeal that many other energy companies might not have.

The top energy stock also has the largest natural gas utility business in North America. To align with the increasing shift toward green energy, Enbridge is also shoring up its renewable energy portfolio. With 40 facilities across Europe and North America already under its belt, it plans to continue growing its portfolio to future-proof itself in an increasingly cleaner energy industry.

Why some might want to sell it

Boasting several defensive avenues to generate revenue, Enbridge is an attractive stock. However, it is important to take things with a pinch of salt. As of this writing, Enbridge stock share prices have not exactly soared.

In fact, it is trading relatively flat compared to the broader market. Year-to-date, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 8%. While it has had some ups and downs in the last few weeks, Enbridge stock is up by 0.93% year-to-date.

Looking at it from further back, the Canadian benchmark index is up by 36.7% over the last five years. In the same period, Enbridge stock is up by only 2.5%. If you are an investor seeking stocks that will deliver solid growth through capital gains, Enbridge stock might not be it for you.

The case to hold

Enbridge is still a staple in many investor portfolios due to its strong defensive appeal. Enbridge does not feel the effects of changing commodity prices like other energy stocks because it charges based on the volume transported, not the value of the commodities. Adding to it, its natural gas utility business and growing renewable energy business ensure it has significant cash flows.

The revenue it generates allows Enbridge stock to distribute regular quarterly dividends to its shareholders. At current levels, ENB stock boasts a juicy 7.5% dividend yield supported by strong cash flows. It has also increased its payouts to investors each year for almost 30 years, making it an attractive investment to hold.

Foolish takeaway

Considering its dividends and long-term growth prospects, Enbridge stock does not seem like a stock anyone should want to sell right now. If you own shares of it, you can hold onto them without worry and perhaps even increase your position by buying more.