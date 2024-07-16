Member Login
Home » Investing » Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2024?

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in July 2024?

While there might be reasons to sell it, there might be good reasons to hold onto or even buy more of Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dice engraved with the words buy and sell

Image source: Getty Images.

The TSX has no shortage of high-quality blue-chip stocks that are staple holdings in many investment portfolios. These reliable stocks offer a lot of stability to self-directed portfolios. Well-capitalized, well-managed, and with the ability to provide shareholders their dividends regularly, they can be excellent long-term holdings.

Among them is Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB), a Calgary-based energy company that is quite popular with investors who have a long investment horizon. The question is: Is Enbridge stock an asset you should buy, sell, or hold right now?

Why you might want to buy Enbridge stock

Boasting a $104.2 billion market capitalization, Enbridge is one of the biggest TSX stocks in the Canadian energy industry and overall stock market.

Enbridge has an extensive energy infrastructure business that is responsible for transporting hydrocarbons produced and consumed in North America. It owns and operates pipelines throughout Canada and the US, transporting crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

It boasts the largest and most complex pipeline system worldwide, transporting almost a third of all the crude oil produced in North America. Its network is also responsible for transporting a fifth of all the natural gas consumed in the US. These factors make it a stock vital to the regional economy, giving it a defensive appeal that many other energy companies might not have.

The top energy stock also has the largest natural gas utility business in North America. To align with the increasing shift toward green energy, Enbridge is also shoring up its renewable energy portfolio. With 40 facilities across Europe and North America already under its belt, it plans to continue growing its portfolio to future-proof itself in an increasingly cleaner energy industry.

Why some might want to sell it

Boasting several defensive avenues to generate revenue, Enbridge is an attractive stock. However, it is important to take things with a pinch of salt. As of this writing, Enbridge stock share prices have not exactly soared.

In fact, it is trading relatively flat compared to the broader market. Year-to-date, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 8%. While it has had some ups and downs in the last few weeks, Enbridge stock is up by 0.93% year-to-date.

Looking at it from further back, the Canadian benchmark index is up by 36.7% over the last five years. In the same period, Enbridge stock is up by only 2.5%. If you are an investor seeking stocks that will deliver solid growth through capital gains, Enbridge stock might not be it for you.

The case to hold

Enbridge is still a staple in many investor portfolios due to its strong defensive appeal. Enbridge does not feel the effects of changing commodity prices like other energy stocks because it charges based on the volume transported, not the value of the commodities. Adding to it, its natural gas utility business and growing renewable energy business ensure it has significant cash flows.

The revenue it generates allows Enbridge stock to distribute regular quarterly dividends to its shareholders. At current levels, ENB stock boasts a juicy 7.5% dividend yield supported by strong cash flows. It has also increased its payouts to investors each year for almost 30 years, making it an attractive investment to hold.

Foolish takeaway

Considering its dividends and long-term growth prospects, Enbridge stock does not seem like a stock anyone should want to sell right now. If you own shares of it, you can hold onto them without worry and perhaps even increase your position by buying more.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Question marks in a pile
Energy Stocks

What’s Going on With Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP stock (TSX:BEP.UN) has been stagnating in share price, but there are still many catalysts that should drive the price…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock used to be a dividend giant, but I fear that's no longer the case. Yet this…

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Should Investors Buy the Dip in Cameco Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock recently experienced a slight dip, and with earnings around the corner, it might be time to pick…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Pipeline to Prosperity: Invest in Enbridge and Pembina Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why pipeline companies such as Enbridge and Pembina should be on the shopping list of income investors in July…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

If You Invested $1,000 in Headwater Exploration Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX) stock has been an active investor's dream come true over the past half decade

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

Gold Stocks vs. Oil Stocks: Where to Invest for the Rest of 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in oil and gold stocks can be tricky for the average investor given the cyclicality of these commodities.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Energy Stocks

Here’s the Bull Case Behind Why Suncor Could Surge From Here

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into the bull case behind Suncor (TSX:SU), and where this Canadian energy giant could be headed into 2025.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July 2024

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for a mix of income and capital growth in your portfolio? Here are three energy stocks that…

Read more »