Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is looking way too cheap to ignore after the latest correction off highs.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A miner down a mine shaft

Image source: Getty Images.

The Canadian mining stocks may not be the hottest thing powering the markets these days. The commodity plays tend to be quite volatile and often lack long-term momentum. In any case, not all volatile commodity stocks are to be passed, especially those with distinct operating advantages.

In any case, playing commodity prices can be a very hard game. With so many variables that dictate commodity price moves, trading in and out of commodity futures or mining plays may not be a consistent winning strategy. And with certain fossil fuel producers, there are longer-term secular headwinds that one will need to keep tabs on.

The case for looking at commodity miners again

Of course, oil demand isn’t going to fade over the next few years or even the next decade. However, in a few decades, as more renewable energy projects go online, many of which were sparked by big-tech firms looking to reduce the carbon footprints of their data centres, there may be a longer-term overhang weighing heavily on energy prices.

For now, though, many such commodity producers are cash cows with incredibly discounted valuations. Until the cash flows begin trending lower, I view such names as real value in a market that’s crowding into very specific corners of the tech sector.

Indeed, when all you hear about is AI and tech by the talking heads, it can be easy to forget that there are neglected, perhaps severely undervalued names out there ripe to be picked.

In this piece, we’ll check in with one incredibly sound Canadian mining play that may have the wind at its tail. Though short-term commodity price projections are sure to fall short, I view the longer-term trajectory as incredibly sound.

Cameco stock: A top mining play fit for long-term investors

Consider shares of uranium producer Cameco (TSX:CCO), which recently fell into correction territory, now down around 12% from all-time highs close to $76 per share. Indeed, prior to the latest plunge, CCO stock had been on a furious bull run that helped it more than double (up over 135%) in the past two years. Indeed, the world seems to be increasingly interested in nuclear energy projects again.

As demand for cleaner energy increases, uranium (and CCO stock) prices may continue to run. Heck, the nuclear power surge may span many years. And if that’s the case, perhaps the stock, which trades at over 46 times forward price to earnings (P/E), is far cheaper than it looks.

The road ahead looks quite bright for the uranium producers

Looking ahead, I expect Cameco to keep doing its best to expand its production capacity better to feed the growing demand for nuclear reactor fuel. Additionally, management may also explore cost-cutting initiatives to further improve operating economics.

Further, with bans on Russian-produced uranium in place, global uranium producers like Cameco will need to step up to the plate. Though Cameco stock looks richly valued, I’d not be afraid to have a closer look if the recent correction were to drag into mid- to late summer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Metals and Mining Stocks

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is up 44% in the last year and climbing, and yet there is even more to come with…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Agnico Eagle Mines a Buy in July 2024?

| Adam Othman

Although quite a few gold stocks are worth looking into for their dividends, the less-than-modest capital-appreciation potential can be a…

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to invest in precious metals? Here's the best gold stock to buy right now, and it isn't a traditional…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This mining stock has a huge future ahead of it, especially as copper surges in demand around the world. And…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold (or Copper) Mine Starting With $10,000  

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two top stocks can turn any TFSA into a gold mine -- or a copper mine, if you really…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can consider gaining exposure to quality mining stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals in June 2024.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Cameco Stock Soared 23% This Year

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cameco stock continues to ride high on strong supply/demand fundamentals and growing momentum in the nuclear industry.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

1 Copper Stock to Buy as Copper Prices Shine

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The price of copper continues to climb, and more copper production is on the way for this top stock up…

Read more »