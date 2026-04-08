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A Monthly-Paying TSX Stock With a 6.3% Dividend Yield Worth Adding to Your Radar

This TSX oil and gas royalty cuts you a fat dividend check every month.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony turned a series of 2017 marijuana stock losses into a freelance career advocating for ETF investing. He currently holds a Master’s in Risk Management from Columbia University and is a Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®). Tony is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (etfportfolioblueprint.com) and the Lead ETF Analyst for ETF Central, a partnership between Trackinsight and the NYSE. His analysis has also been featured in publications like Kiplinger, 24/7 Wall St., U.S. News & World Report, TheStreet, and Benzinga. Tony also provides independent content and marketing consulting services to various Canadian and U.S. ETF issuers. His editorial opinions for The Motley Fool remain independent and objective.
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Key Points
  • Freehold Royalties offers exposure to oil and gas through royalties, avoiding the operational risks of drilling and production.
  • The company pays a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, translating to a current yield of about 6.3%.
  • A 60% payout target and capital-light balance sheet help make the income stream more stable than typical energy producers.

Energy is back in the spotlight again. With the ongoing conflict involving Iran pushing prices higher, investors are once again piling into anything tied to oil and gas.

Canadian producers and explorers, in particular, tend to get a premium during these periods. Stable jurisdiction, strong reserves, and relatively predictable regulation all help.

That said, I have never been a huge fan of owning traditional oil producers. There is just too much that can go wrong. Drilling costs, cost overruns, operational issues, environmental liabilities, and heavy debt loads can all eat into returns.

You are taking on a lot more than just commodity price risk. That is why I prefer a different angle on the sector. Instead of drilling for oil, I would rather just collect a cheque from the companies that do. That is exactly what Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU) does.

Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

What Freehold Royalties actually does

Freehold does not drill wells, operate rigs, or run pipelines. Instead, it owns royalty interests on millions of acres of land across Canada and the United States.

Think of it like owning the land and collecting rent. When an energy company drills on land where Freehold owns the rights, Freehold gets paid a cut of the revenue. These are called gross overriding royalties, which is just a fancy way of saying they get a slice of production without doing the work.

That setup removes a lot of the headaches you would normally deal with in the energy sector. No capital spending on drilling. No operating costs in the field. No cleanup liabilities down the road.

Because of that, the business tends to be much more efficient. Margins are high, and the balance sheet is generally cleaner than what you see with many smaller exploration and production companies.

The dividend and why it stands out

For most investors, the real draw here is the income. Freehold pays a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share. Based on the share price as of April 7th, that works out to a yield of around 6.3%.

Of course, this is still an energy-linked business. If oil and gas prices fall, royalty revenue will come down as well. That means the dividend is not set in stone, and the yield will move around depending on both commodity prices and the share price.

What makes it a bit more reassuring is how management handles payouts. They target paying out about 60% of free cash flow. That leaves some breathing room instead of distributing everything they bring in.

Compared to smaller, more aggressive oil companies that are highly leveraged and constantly reinvesting, this is a much steadier approach. You are still exposed to energy prices, but without all the operational chaos that usually comes with it.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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