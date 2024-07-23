Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Aim for $1 Million Buying Just These 3 TSX Stocks

I’d Aim for $1 Million Buying Just These 3 TSX Stocks

These three TSX stocks have a long history of making millionaires, but don’t count them out. Long-term investors have more to gain.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
alcohol

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing in TSX stocks with the goal of building a $1 million portfolio, there’s a problem. Many may give up way too soon.

If you want that $1 million, then you need to think about holding on for the next few decades to get you that million. Not the next few years. And remember, $1 million is $1 million! It doesn’t matter when you get it, but it will likely be that you won’t get it if you don’t spend the time with some strong stocks.

So today, let’s look at three long-term winners. Ones that won’t make you wait 50 years to reach that million. But will provide you with a far less volatile ride than some other options out there.

Shopify

Investors looking to build a million-dollar portfolio should seriously consider adding Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock to their holdings. Shopify has demonstrated consistent growth, strategic innovation, and resilience, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

Shopify’s latest financial results showcase its robust growth. For Q1 2024, Shopify reported revenues of US$1.9 billion, a 23% increase year-over-year, and beat analysts’ expectations with earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.12, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company’s gross profit also surged by 33% to US$957 million, highlighting its efficient cost management and expanding margins.

Despite recent market volatility, Shopify remains resilient. The company’s continued innovation, such as its acquisition of Deliverr for US$2.1 billion, positions it well for future growth by enhancing its fulfillment network and logistics capabilities. This strategic move aims to streamline delivery processes and improve service for its merchants, further solidifying Shopify’s market position.

Shopify’s future looks promising with expected earnings growth of 32.3% in the coming year. The company is set to announce its Q2 2024 financial results on August 7, 2024, which will provide further insights into its performance and growth trajectory.

Constellation Software

Investors seeking robust growth and a solid return on investment should seriously consider adding Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock to their portfolios. Constellation Software has consistently delivered impressive financial results. For the first quarter of 2024, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $37.21, significantly exceeding the consensus estimate of $23.21. The revenue for this period was $3.2 billion, demonstrating its ability to generate substantial income despite market fluctuations.

A cornerstone of Constellation Software’s strategy is its continuous pursuit of strategic acquisitions. The company has successfully integrated numerous software businesses into its portfolio, which has contributed to its steady growth and market expansion. This acquisition-driven model has proven effective, allowing Constellation Software to scale efficiently and maintain a competitive edge in the software industry.

With a market capitalization of $91.2 billion, Constellation Software is a stable and influential player in the market. The stock has shown positive momentum, reaching a new 52-week high at $4,307.95. This stability and growth indicate that CSU is well-positioned to weather market volatility and continue delivering strong returns.

AtkinsRéalis Group 

Finally, a millionaire-maker could certainly include AtkinsRéalis Group  (TSX:ATRL), especially for investors looking to achieve more long-term gains. Formerly SNC-Lavalin, it has consistently demonstrated strong financial performance.

ATRL has been actively involved in strategic projects that position it well for future growth. Recently, the company announced its intention to release its second-quarter results for 2024 on August 9, 2024. This upcoming earnings report is highly anticipated by investors and analysts alike, as it is expected to provide further insights into the company’s financial health and growth trajectory.

The company’s rebranding to AtkinsRéalis signifies a new era of strategic focus and market expansion. This change is not just cosmetic but reflects a broader vision and strategic alignment with global market opportunities.

AtkinsRéalis’ diversified service portfolio spans engineering services, nuclear, operations and maintenance, and project management. This diversification helps mitigate risks and ensures steady revenue streams across various sectors. The company’s involvement in significant infrastructure projects, including the development of electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities in Canada, further strengthens its market position. So be sure to pay attention come next earnings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Stocks for Beginners

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD bank (TSX:TD) continues to face issues regarding its anti-money laundering issues, but has made a great start.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stocks for Beginners

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for some Canadian stocks for a long-term investment? These evergreen stocks can help you generate wealth and…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks Down 15% and 24% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these stocks may be down, but do not count them out. Not if you want returns in your…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how I would invest in a TFSA.

Read more »

edit U-turn
Dividend Stocks

Down 11% From its 52-Week High, Can goeasy Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for value should be drooling at goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. With a higher dividend and more room to run,…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Confidently Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking for strong stocks can be a bit overwhelmed with options. Which is why today we're looking at these…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to long-term winners, look at these four stocks first and foremost. They provide long-term gains and short-term…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income that lasts right through retirement? These three TSX stocks are the best to make your retirement dreams…

Read more »