Member Login
Home » Investing » Market Selloff: 5 Reasons to Buy Palantir Technologies Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Market Selloff: 5 Reasons to Buy Palantir Technologies Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

The company just cemented its leadership position in the generative AI revolution.

Posted by
Danny Vena
Daniel W. Vena, CPA, CGMA is a long-term investor searching for intangibles that provide explosive growth opportunities in his investments. He served on active duty with the US Army and has a Bachelor's degree in accounting.
Published
| More on:
The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking to capitalize on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) could do worse than investing in Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). The company has a long track record of developing AI solutions for the U.S. government and has become a rising star in the field of AI for business. Palantir’s move to develop data-centric solutions for enterprises was already gaining traction before the dawn of generative AI shifted the technology landscape.

Despite the recent market sell-off — which hit technology stocks particulary hard — Palantir’s upside potential has changed dramatically in recent quarters, driven by its novel approach to creating generative AI solutions for its customers. As a result, the company just delivered record results with the promise of more to come.

Here are five reasons to buy Palantir Technologies stock like there’s no tomorrow.

1. Palantir’s accelerating revenue growth

For the second quarter, Palantir generated record revenue of $678 million, up 27% year over year and 7% quarter over quarter. Analysts’ consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $652 million, so Palantir cleared that hurdle with ease.

However, it was the company’s U.S. commercial segment that turned heads, with revenue growing 55% year over year to $159 million, while the segment’s customer count surged 83% and now represents half of Palantir’s customer base. At the same time, its lumpy government revenue grew a respectable 24%.

Even more impressive was the U.S. commercial segment’s remaining deal value (RDV) — or the value of the contract’s not yet recognized as revenue — which grew 103% year over year and 11% sequentially. The growing backlog of business illustrates that demand for Palantir’s signature services continues to grow unfettered.

2. Palantir’s growing record of profitability

It isn’t just Palantir’s sales that are growing. The company has a growing track record of increasing its profitability. For the second quarter, Palantir delivered record profits of $134 million, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

This resulted in record earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06, which soared 500% year over year. On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, EPS of $0.09 jumped 80%. Analysts’ consensus estimates were calling for adjusted EPS of $0.08, so the company cleared that bar as well.

3. Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) is driving growth

In response to the accelerating demand for generative AI, Palantir created its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which provides business leaders with solutions to everyday business conundrums. Many businesses are excited about the potential productivity gains promised by AI, but they simply don’t know where to begin to harvest those gains. Palantir’s novel solution is hosting “bootcamps,” or workshops where business leaders work side-by-side with Palantir engineers to address company-specific problems. And demand has been off the charts.

Since it began offering AIP Bootcamps in mid-2023, more than 1,025 organizations have participated, with many inking new contracts or increasing existing ones. Palantir cited multiple seven-figure deals that were signed within days of customers completing a boot camp.

4. Palantir’s beat came with a raise

The “beat and raise” is one measure investors use to judge the strength of a company’s results. As such, they look for the company to “beat” analysts’ expectations, which Palantir has clearly done, as laid out above. However, the second half of that formula is perhaps more important, as a company will “raise” its guidance in response to a strong performance — and Palantir did that as well.

Management increased its full-year revenue guidance to $2.75 billion at the midpoint of its guidance, or growth of 23% year over year, marking the second such increase in as many quarters.

Driving optimism was the strength of its U.S. commercial business. Palantir now expects full-year revenue for the segment of $672 million, or growth of at least 47%, up from its previous expectations of 45% growth.

5. An “unprecedented opportunity”

Digging into a company’s financial results provides the most concrete evidence of its success, but investors can also gain insight into its future potential by listening carefully to what management has to say about the results and its ongoing opportunities. CEO Alex Karp provided some compelling testimony about the road ahead in the company’s quarterly shareholder letter.

He noted that Palantir sees “an unprecedented opportunity” ahead, noting that in just over a year, AIP has “transformed our business.” Karp went on to point out the “persistent and unbridled demand” for AIP, calling it “an effective enterprise platform” that makes AI “useful to large institutions,” suggesting demand shows “no sign of relenting.”

While investors might be tempted to think his comments are hyperbole, the results seem to underpin his optimism.

A word on valuation

Bears will no doubt point out that Palantir’s valuation has gotten somewhat frothy, and rightfully so. As of market close on Monday, the stock was selling for 200 times earnings, which is clearly expensive. However, the price-to-earnings ratio may not be the most useful metric to use when measuring a high-growth stock. Using the more appropriate forward price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio, which factors in the company’s impressive growth trajectory, Palantir boasts a multiple of 0.3, when any number less than 1 is the standard for an undervalued stock.

Given the company’s continued execution and the “unprecedented opportunity,” I’d argue that Palantir stock is a buy.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Danny Vena has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

Better Social Media Stock: Meta Platforms vs. Snap

| Leo Sun

Which of these social media companies has a brighter future?

Read more »

GettyImages-1354842602
Tech Stocks

Here’s the Hands-Down Best Stock-Split Stock to Buy in August Despite the Market Sell-Off

| Keith Speights

Hint: It's not Nvidia, Chipotle, or Walmart.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s former tech phenomenon is a strong buy right now for three compelling reasons.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Tech Stocks

Why Not Buy the Dip on Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms With This Vanguard ETF?

| Daniel Foelber

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 30% weighting in Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks to Invest in for Beginners

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors looking to invest in AI stocks can consider owning SMCI, MSFT, and NVDA right now.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Tech Stocks

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Adam Spatacco

Nvidia stock has soared more than 125% in 2024.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Phenomenal TSX Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A once phenomenal TSX stock trading at an absurdly low price today could be a great buy for its visible…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Tech Stocks

My Top AI Stock to Buy in August (That Not Everyone Has Heard Of)

| Will Ebiefung

The artificial intelligence rally is very hype-driven. However, this innovative software company could help change things.

Read more »