Member Login
Home » Investing » Coronavirus » Air Canada Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

Air Canada Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has been beaten down to absurd lows.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph

Image source: Getty Images

On Wednesday, Air Canada (TSX:AC) released its earnings for the fiscal second quarter. The release beat on revenue and was about in-line on earnings per share (EPS). The stock declined 0.9% when the earnings came out.

AC stock is rapidly becoming one of the cheapest in the Canadian markets. Trading at a mere 2.6 times trailing earnings, it’s entering deep value territory. Although the company faces certain risks, such as a high amount of debt and basically no shareholder’s equity, the material damage that caused these risks to arise is well into the past. Most likely, Air Canada will continue paying off its debt and eventually accumulate positive book value, and cease looking as “risky” as it looks today.

Air Canada’s most recent earnings

Air Canada’s path to recovery can be seen in its Wednesday earnings release. Although the results were not as good as those seen in the same period last year, they were good enough to make the current stock price too cheap.

In its most recent quarter, Air Canada delivered:

  • $5.5 billion in revenues, up 2% year over year.
  • $466 million in operating income, down 41%.
  • $914 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest and depreciation), down 25%.
  • $411 million in net income, down about 50%.
  • $1.04 in earnings per share (EPS), down about 50%.

The metrics declined, but they were not so bad as to justify the airline’s current, very low stock price.

So far in 2024, Air Canada has repaid $2.1 billion worth of debt. Second quarter debt decreased $1.7 billion compared to the second quarter last year. This reduction points to a future that will be much better than the recent past. First, the company will have lesser interest expenses. Second, it will have positive book value, which will increase the further the debt reduction goes. So, if AC does not rise from today’s level, it will look progressively cheaper with time.

Approaching 2020 COVID lows

Despite being profitable and even growing its revenue, Air Canada currently trades close to its 2020 COVID lows. The lows for that year were close to $12.50, AC stock is at $15 today, so Air Canada is currently up just 20.8% from its price during a period in which it was on the verge of going bankrupt. This valuation difference is not likely to last forever.

Earnings still positive, revenue still growing

While a cynic would say that Air Canada’s declining Q2 earnings were cause for concern, it’s just as easy to take the opposite view, that any profit at all justifies the company trading higher than it did when it was losing $4 billion a year. True, Air Canada added some low interest debt since those dark days, but the debt is being paid off quickly.

A dirt-cheap valuation

Most financial data platforms report that Air Canada trades at 2.6 times trailing earnings. The concern, apparently, is that earnings will continue going down, because a stock at 2.6 times earnings is a steal: it means the company can pay back your investment in less than three years! Sure, AC’s most recent earnings release showed a 50% decline in earnings. However, EPS for the just-reported quarter was $1.04. If you annualize that you get $4.16 in annual earnings. Let’s imagine that Air Canada’s next three quarters are weak like Q2 was. In that case, the forward P/E ratio is 3.6, which isn’t as good as the trailing P/E ratio, but still indicates dirt-cheapness.

So it looks to me like Air Canada won’t hold these extreme lows for long. The company is making more money than its share price indicates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Coronavirus

Aircraft wing plane
Coronavirus

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock While it’s Below $18?

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is below $18. Should you invest?

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Still Double in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadians stocks have been huge winners already in 2024, but still have room to double again in the…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Coronavirus

Can Air Canada Stock Recover in 2024?

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock remains close to its COVID-19 era lows, even though its business has recovered.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Coronavirus

3 Things to Know About Air Canada Stock Before You Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Air Canada stock continues to hover below $20 despite the sharp rise in travel demand seen across the industry. What's…

Read more »

tech and analysis
Stocks for Beginners

If You Invested $1,000 in WELL Health in 2019, Here is What It’s Worth Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) has fallen pretty dramatically from all-time highs, but what if you bought just before the rise? Should…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Coronavirus

2 Pandemic Stocks That Are Still Rising, and 1 Offering a Major Deal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some pandemic stocks that crashed and burned, while others have made a massive comeback. And this one stock…

Read more »

Dad and son having fun outdoor. Healthy living concept
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 15.8% to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A growth stock is well-positioned to resume its upward momentum in 2024 following its strong financial results and business momentum.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Stocks for Beginners

3 Things About Couche-Tard Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Couche-tard stock (TSX:ATD) may be up 30% this year, but look at the leadership and history of the stock to…

Read more »