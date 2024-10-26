Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian RRSP Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Canadian RRSP Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) is a quality retirement stock.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for quality stocks to buy and hold in your RRSP for retirement?

If so, you’ve got a worthy goal. Everybody knows that it makes sense to contribute to an RRSP. However, not everybody understands the importance of investing well within one’s RRSP. If you lose money on your RRSP investments, then you’re better off not having contributed at all, as the RRSP tax-break upon contribution is not worth a whole lot in itself.

In this article, I will explore three high quality Canadian stocks that are worth holding in your RRSP.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a high quality Canadian gas station company that has many characteristics of a quality retirement stock. It’s well run, being managed by a team that consistently re-invests the company’s earnings into growing their operation.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock has been beaten down this year, but for reasons that don’t have a lot to do with the company’s long-term prospects. The company had one bad quarter when its earnings declined because of a temporary dip in oil prices. Later it made a bid for 7/11 that investors found questionable. It looked like ATD was offering a bit too much for 7/11, but the company opposed the offer and is trying to get the Japanese government to prevent it.

Because of these temporary negative developments, ATD stock took a dip this year. The stock trades at under 20 times earnings, which is a very cheap price for a company with an illustrious history like ATD.

CN Railway

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a Canadian railroad company that, like ATD, has taken a dip this year. The reason CN is down this year is because it had a few bad quarters. Most likely, this is a temporary condition. CNR has a great competitive position, with only one major competitor. Its minor competitors, such as trucking companies, cannot compete with it when it comes to shipping bulk goods long distance. They can only compete on smaller orders and shipping to specific locations within cities. So, CNR has a very wide and deep economic moat.

Proof of CNR’s moat can be seen in its profitability metrics. The company has a 32% net income margin, a 15% free cash flow margin, and a 27.5% return on equity. These metrics are all very excellent. The company has also done serviceable growth over the years, compounding its earnings at 9% per year over 10 years. On the whole, I’d be comfortable owning CNR stock.

Fortis

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) is arguably Canada’s best-run utility company. It has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years, which makes it a dividend King. It has grown its earnings by respectable percentages over the last five years and paid dividends along the way. It has been among the best performers on the TSX utilities sub-index over just about any timeframe you can imagine.

I’ve discussed Fortis’ long-term advantages in many past articles. It keeps its payout ratio within reason, it doesn’t borrow too much by the standards of its sector, it invests in equipment upgrades that improve its rate base, etc. These are all long-term positive qualities that Fortis possesses.

Today, Fortis has an extra advantage in the form of declining interest rates. The company has a large amount of debt, which is not a positive in itself. However, when interest rates go down, indebted companies’ earnings increase, as their interest expenses decline. So, Fortis benefits from interest rate cuts like the one the Bank of Canada did this week.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Coronavirus

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Coronavirus

Retirees: What Rising Inflation Means for Your CPP Payments

| Andrew Button

If you aren't getting enough CPP, you can consider investing in stocks and ETFs. Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is one…

Read more »

Coronavirus

Air Canada Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has been beaten down to absurd lows.

Read more »

Coronavirus

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock While it’s Below $18?

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is below $18. Should you invest?

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Still Double in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadians stocks have been huge winners already in 2024, but still have room to double again in the…

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Coronavirus

Can Air Canada Stock Recover in 2024?

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock remains close to its COVID-19 era lows, even though its business has recovered.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Coronavirus

3 Things to Know About Air Canada Stock Before You Buy

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Air Canada stock continues to hover below $20 despite the sharp rise in travel demand seen across the industry. What's…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

If You Invested $1,000 in WELL Health in 2019, Here is What It’s Worth Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) has fallen pretty dramatically from all-time highs, but what if you bought just before the rise? Should…

Read more »

Coronavirus

2 Pandemic Stocks That Are Still Rising, and 1 Offering a Major Deal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some pandemic stocks that crashed and burned, while others have made a massive comeback. And this one stock…

Read more »