Should Investors Buy Amazon After Its Post-Earnings Plunge?

Should Investors Buy Amazon After Its Post-Earnings Plunge?

If you’re assuming that Amazon’s recent trip to all-time highs means the stock is expensive, you could be making a costly mistake.

Justin Pope
Justin loves covering stocks across all industries, with the simple goal of finding the world's best companies. He's a family man and spends his free time with his wife and kids.
box with logo

E-commerce and technology giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently reported its second-quarter earnings. The company’s results exceeded Wall Street’s expectations in some areas while missing in others. Overall, it’s probably fair to call it a mixed bag. Additionally, the earnings news came during the U.S. stock market’s worst two-day sell-off in recent memory. As a result, shares went from an all-time high to dropping more than15% in short order.

So, the question is: What now?

Amazon didn’t give investors the perfect quarter, but there is enough business momentum to make the stock a table-pounding buy after this abrupt sell-off. Here are three reasons to buy the stock right now:

1. AWS’ momentum is better than expected

Most consumers associate Amazon with its e-commerce business, but Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud platform, is Amazon’s most profitable business by a wide margin. Not only is cloud computing a multidecade growth trend, but artificial intelligence (AI) applications run through the cloud, making the company’s cloud performance arguably Wall Street’s most significant focus when looking at Amazon.

Amazon’s year-over-year cloud revenue growth rate accelerated from 17.2% in Q1 to 18.8% in Q2, driven by AI demand. Analysts had expected 17.6% growth, so AWS performed over a percentage point better than expected. Amazon needs to compete in AI. It’s fighting competition from Microsoft and Alphabet to maintain its leading global market share, estimated at 31%.

CEO Andy Jassy spoke about AI efforts on the call, pegging its AI revenue at a multibillion-dollar run rate. Jassy also discussed a shift in customer needs. Initially, Amazon and other companies jumped headfirst into AI and relied on Nvidia‘s chips to build the computing power needed to train and operate AI models. However, consumers are looking for more cost-competitive services, which Amazon is responding to with custom in-house AI chips to save money.

It’s encouraging (though not surprising) to see Amazon invest in adapting to its customers’ computing needs. According to estimates from Grand View Research, the global cloud computing opportunity could grow to over $2.3 trillion by 2030. AWS is pacing for just over $100 billion in revenue this year as the top global platform. A lot of growth is up for grabs, so it’s great to see AWS performing better than expected and positioning itself to provide better services at lower prices.

2. Amazon is gushing cash flow

Amazon’s revenue guidance for next quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations, which may have contributed to the stock’s sell-off. This probably shouldn’t concern long-term investors. Consumer-facing companies across Wall Street have rung the alarm that consumers are pulling back more than expected, so why wouldn’t it be the same for online shopping?

Amazon’s financial performance is far more critical for long-term investors. As you can see, Amazon’s cash profits from day-to-day operations and free cash flow have soared to all-time highs:

AMZN Cash from Operations (TTM) Chart

AMZN Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Remember, free cash flow accounts for capital investments into the business, so this is after accounting for any money Amazon is pumping into AWS to support AI growth.

3. Shares are a bona fide bargain

Amazon’s cash-flow explosion makes the stock a juicy bargain, even after the stock ran to all-time highs just a week ago.

It becomes glaringly obvious when you compare Amazon’s cash flow to its stock price:

AMZN Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) Chart

AMZN Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

On a free-cash-flow basis, arguably the primary driver of a stock’s intrinsic value, Amazon is nearly the cheapest it’s been in a decade despite massive investments in AI. Go by operating cash flow, and it’s a firm decade-low. Amazon is even cheaper than during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020.

Simply put, Amazon was a no-brainer before market volatility gave it a quick haircut from its recent high. Don’t let Amazon’s recent run to all-time highs trick you; the stock remains a bargain.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

