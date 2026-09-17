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MDA Space Stock: How This Canadian Company Became a Space Sector Standout

MDA Space stock combines proven Canadian technology, a $4 billion backlog, and strong growth across satellites, robotics, and geointelligence.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
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Key Points
  • MDA Space, known for its robotics roots with Canadarm, has evolved into a major player in Canada's space tech sector, operating across satellite systems, robotics, and geointelligence.
  • The company has achieved substantial growth, with revenue soaring from $477 million in 2021 to $1.63 billion in 2025, and a remarkable dividend-adjusted return of 617% over three years.
  • With a strong $4 billion backlog and ongoing projects like the Telesat Lightspeed program, MDA Space offers significant long-term growth potential, making its stock a valuable investment.

Canada isn’t usually viewed as a global leader in space technology. One notable exception is MDA Space (TSX: MDA). In fact, MDA Space stock has become one of Canada’s biggest success stories.

Over the three years ending June 30, 2026, MDA Space stock has delivered a dividend-adjusted return of 617%, making it one of the best-performing stocks on the TSX over that period.

Here’s a look at the company and what it means for investors.

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Source: Getty Images

MDA Space is more than the Canadarm company

Many Canadians link MDA Space to the Canadarm. While important, the company now stretches (pun intended) well beyond its robotics program roots.

Today, MDA Space operates across three business areas. There’s the Satellite Systems division that develops satellites and related technology for communications networks and Earth observation. Then there’s the Robotics & Space Operations group, which includes its work on Canadarm3, space stations, lunar missions, and other commercial projects. Finally, there’s the Geointelligence business. That segment provides Earth observation data and analytics.

Together, these areas give MDA Space broad exposure to multiple growth avenues from government space programs to commercial satellites.

MDA has also contributed to over 450 missions and has over 55 years of experience.

The numbers behind MDA Space stock

Let’s take a moment to talk about MDA Space’s results.

MDA Space’s growth has been building momentum for several years. Revenue increased from $477 million in 2021 to $1.6 billion in 2025. Over that same period, adjusted EBITDA grew from $112 million to $324 million.

That growth extended into 2026.

In the most recent quarterly update, MDA Space reported revenue of $499 million, reflecting a 34% year-over-year increase with growth across all three business units. Adjusted EBITDA also increased 26% to $96 million.

Turning to growth, MDA Space finished the most recent quarter with an impressive $4 billion backlog. That reflects an increase of $310 million over the prior quarter.

For the full year, the company expects to hit nearly 13% revenue growth at the midpoint of the most recent 2026 guidance.

Why the opportunity keeps getting larger

MDA Space still holds plenty of long-term growth potential for investors. Most of that can be traced back to the Satellite Systems division. The segment generated $336 million of the company’s revenue in the most recent quarter.

The bulk of that is attributed to work on the Telesat Lightspeed program, which is ongoing. That work includes adding another 27 satellites to MDA’s existing order, which bumped the contract value by $474 million.

The company has also opened a Montreal manufacturing facility that can produce satellites at higher volumes. MDA Space also has a $688 million contract with the Canadian Space Agency to extend its Earth observation work.

Is MDA Space stock still worth buying?

MDA Space has earned its status as one of the best-known companies in the Canadian space sector. There’s real revenue backed by multiple customers, growing profits, and a sizable backlog of future work.

That’s part of the reason for MDA Space stock’s exceptional return. And while another 617% gain shouldn’t be the benchmark, there’s still plenty of opportunity for growth in a well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MDA Space. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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