Member Login
Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » Got $3,000? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Got $3,000? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Looking for Canadian stocks taking advantage of the AI revolution? Here are three to look at if you have some spare change.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.

Source: Getty Images

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been one of the hottest topics on the stock market in 2024. The use of AI is expected to help streamline work processes and create business efficiencies. The applications of AI are wide and broad.

While U.S. stocks have been the biggest beneficiaries of the AI excitement, Canada also has some businesses that are benefiting from AI. If you have $3,000 to deploy into the trend, here are three AI stocks to buy and hold for the long term.

A small cap AI stock for the future

If you are looking for an AI stock in its early innings, Zedcor (TSXV:ZDC) could be on your list. With a market cap of $167 million, this micro cap stock has significant potential.

Zedcor provides mobile surveillance and security solutions across North America. It has developed mobile surveillance towers that utilize AI to detect and respond to intruders and alarm triggers.

The company can provide a very cost-efficient monitoring program, especially when compared to traditional methods (like security patrol). As a result, it has garnered strong demand from the construction industry, safety-sensitive industries, and equipment/asset heavy workplaces.

It recently announced second quarter results. Revenues rose 20% to $7.4 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 47% to $2.7 million.

The company is also profitable on a per share basis. With a technological and economical edge, it has a $10 billion market to grab in the years ahead.

A mid-cap financial stock with a long growth runway

Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) has exploded in 2024. Its stock is up 100% year to date! Now, it is not up because it is an AI stock necessarily. It is up because it has delivered extraordinary results. For the first six months of the year, revenues and earnings per share (EPS) increased 48% and 80%, respectively!

Propel provides small-to-medium sized loans to non-prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada. The company utilizes an underwriting platform that is driven by AI. It helps it originate, analyze, and underwrite loans quickly and efficiently.

With its platform, the company can analyze hundreds of different variables that give it an edge in predicting the success of a loan. It also enables the lender to scale quickly around the world. Currently, it only operates in Canada and the U.S., but it could easily expand further with time.

Propel has a market cap of $885 million. However, if it continues to execute, this small cap could become a mid-cap soon.

A large-cap stock with rising AI exposure

If you are looking for a larger cap AI stock, Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) may one day headline the list. It provides a mix of software services that cater to the legal, accounting, and government sectors.

The information conglomerate has significant amounts of proprietary content and data. It is incorporating AI across its platform so that users can unlock the plethora of research, data, and insight more efficiently and thoroughly.

Thomson Reuters also has a venture fund focused on AI and data infrastructure in the legal and accounting sectors. These two dozen investments lay the groundwork for a robust merger and acquisition program.

Thomson Reuters has delivered stellar returns for many years. Its stock is up 150% over the past five years and 380% over the past 10 years. It is not the cheapest stock.

However, with a high level of recurring revenue, a strong competitive moat, and a great balance sheet, this stock should steadily keep delivering for long-term shareholders.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Propel. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Propel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

Why Every Canadian Needs to Be Investing in the AI Revolution

| Daniel Da Costa

With the impressive potential of AI technology and the rapid innovation we're seeing each day, here's why it's worth investing…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 “Magnificent Seven” Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why big tech stocks such as Amazon and Nvidia have more room to run and beat the S&P 500…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Are There Any AI Stocks in Canada? (Asking for a Friend With a TFSA)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These AI stocks are top choices for investors looking for growth from companies directly into AI -- now and for…

Read more »

social media scrolling on phone networking
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a buy in this current environment, or if investors should step away…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Don’t let retirement stop you from investing in stocks. These low-volatility stocks can give you better returns and hedge against…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Tech Stocks

Claiming CPP at 60 (Even If You Don’t Need It Then) Could Be a Better Bet: Here’s Why 

| Puja Tayal

Is claiming a CPP payout at 60 a good decision? It depends on your financial situation. See if any of…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to capitalize on this trend may find significant long-term growth potential in Canadian AI stocks.

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

Investing in AI for Luddites

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't know anything about AI? This ETF uses AI to pick AI-themed stocks!

Read more »