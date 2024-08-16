Member Login
How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $250 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

Hint: you’ll need this covered call ETF yielding over 11%.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. His investing qualifications include the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute, the Canadian Securities Institute's Canadian Securities and Equity Trading & Sales course(s), Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF Proficiency course, Bloomberg Market Concepts, CFA Investment Foundations, and McGill University's Personal Finance Essentials. His work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations

Source: Getty Images

Forget rental properties—the best passive-income tool you might not be utilizing to its fullest is the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

While typically celebrated for its growth investment potential, the TFSA can also be an excellent source of tax-free income.

If you’re looking to structure your TFSA to generate $250 per month in passive income, here’s how you can set it up.

Picking the right ETF

If you’re looking to generate income with a smaller investment, a higher yield is key.

While some dividend stocks and royalty trusts might offer 6-8% yields, I recommend an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for better diversification and regular monthly payouts.

Consider Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV).

HDIV holds a diversified portfolio of eight other Hamilton ETFs, each employing a covered call strategy aligned to reflect the sector composition of the S&P/TSX 60.

In a covered call strategy, the ETFs sell rights—known as call options—to other investors.

These options allow buyers to purchase stocks within the ETF at a predetermined price before a specific date. Selling these rights generates immediate income from the premiums paid by the buyers.

However, while selling covered calls can limit HDIV’s share price growth due to the capping of upside potential, it consistently earns premiums, which are distributed monthly.

Adding another layer, HDIV employs leverage, meaning it can borrow up to 25% of its total value to invest further into its underlying ETFs, amplifying both the risks and returns during market fluctuations.

As of July 31, HDIV offers an 11.98% yield, and over the last three years, with dividends reinvested, it has provided an annualized return of 11.37%.

In fact, the ETF has managed to outperform the TSX 60 so far, although investors should keep in mind that future outperformance is not guaranteed.

How much do you need to invest?

Assuming HDIV’s most recent August monthly distribution of $0.171 and the current share price at the time of writing of $16.34 remained consistent moving forward, an investor using a TFSA would need to buy roughly $23,889 worth of HDIV, corresponding to 1,462 shares to receive around $500 monthly tax-free.

ETFRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
HDIV$16.341,462$0.171$250Monthly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

