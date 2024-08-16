Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 16

After rallying for six consecutive sessions, the TSX Composite closed above the important 23,000 level for the first time this month.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks continued to rally for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday to post their longest winning streak in over a year as much stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data eased investors’ fears of a near-term recession. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 273 points, or 1.2%, for the day to settle at 23,033, closing above the key psychological level of 23,000 for the first time this month.

While all main sectors ended the session with notable advances, the TSX rally was mainly led by technology, healthcare, mining, and consumer cyclical stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

First Quantum Minerals, Celestica, Algoma Steel, Capstone Copper, and Ivanhoe Mines were the day’s top-performing TSX stocks, each surging by at least 5.5%.

On the flip side, shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSX:WDO) dived by 5% to $13.51 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This weakness in WDO stock came a day after the Canadian gold producer announced its second-quarter financial results.

In the quarter ended in June, Wesdome’s total revenue rose 51.1% year over year to $127.8 million as it registered higher gold production. Although its adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share managed to beat Bay Street analysts’ expectations, an increase in its costs and lower output at Eagle River mine apparently still hurt investors’ sentiments. Nevertheless, WDO stock is currently up more than 75% year to date.

Enbridge and Africa Oil were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, each slipping by 2.3%.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, Canadian Natural Resources, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Telus were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After rallying for six straight days, the main TSX index is likely to open slightly higher today as most commodity prices, especially crude oil and gold, were trading on a bullish note early Friday morning.

While no major domestic economic releases are due this morning, investors’ reaction to recent economic data and corporate results could keep stocks volatile.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 15

| Jitendra Parashar

More economic data, including retail sales and manufacturing, from the United States will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stock Market

Here’s How TFSA Investors Could Retire With $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how you can grow your TFSA balance to $1 million in the next two decades by investing in individual…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Any signs of further easing in U.S. consumer inflation could push the TSX benchmark higher today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 13

| Jitendra Parashar

More corporate earnings and the U.S. wholesale inflation report will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 12

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile this week as investors await more corporate earnings and important inflation data from the United…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 9

| Jitendra Parashar

The sharp recovery in the TSX Composite yesterday helped the index recover almost all of the losses it faced earlier…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 8

| Jitendra Parashar

After sliding for four consecutive days, the TSX Composite is currently at its lowest level in over five weeks.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 7

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight recovery in commodity prices could lift the TSX index today as investors await more corporate earnings.

Read more »