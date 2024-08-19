Member Login
3 High-Growth TSX Stocks to Buy in August 2024

These three high-growth TSX stocks look well-positioned to provide solid long-term returns to investors who have a long enough time horizon.

Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Finding the right high-growth TSX stocks to buy in this current environment isn’t easy. After all, valuations are high. Canadian stocks are often known for their boring and rather consistent returns — relative to other stocks in global markets, that can be enticing to the average investor.

The thing is, there are a few exciting TSX stocks worth considering right now. Here are three of my top picks in this regard.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce companies offering essential internet infrastructure for commerce. It has two business segments: subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The company powers numerous businesses in more than 175 countries.

In the first quarter of 2024, Shopify reported 23% revenue growth year over year and 29% growth in adjusted sales for its logistics business. Moreover, the company reported an increase in gross merchandise value by 23% to US$60.9 billion. The market expects this growth trend to continue, and in most respects, the company looks well-positioned to do so.

Indeed, over the past five years, Shopify has remained a top TSX performer, with total gains over this period of more than 120%. Now, this stock is considerably down from its peak, and much of that has to do with the difficult comps ascribed to the pandemic.

But as sales continue to grow at a double-digit pace over the long term, I think this is a stock worth buying on its recent dip. At around $100 per share, this stock looks fairly valued, and I can see much more upside from here if interest rate cuts spur additional e-commerce activity.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian-based company that develops and customizes software for private and public sector markets. The company specializes in acquiring, managing and building vertical-specific businesses. Importantly, Constellation Software serves several markets, such as credit unions, communications, tour operators, and others.

In the first quarter of 2024, Constellation Software reported a net income of US$74 million and total comprehensive income of US$25 million. Revenue came in at US$2.5 billion, and net cash flows from operating activities were US$737 million, with free cash flow available to shareholders of US$446 million. 

Unlike other tech companies, Constellation Software focuses on buying profitable companies and leveraging them to enhance their success. This business model has led to exponential growth, with the company reporting earnings per share growth of 30% annually over the past three years. Unless something is broken, don’t fix it. I think that saying goes well for this tech stock.

Boyd Group

Boyd Group (TSX:BYD) is one of the largest automotive companies in Canada. The company operates under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive banner in Canada and Gerber Collision & Glass in the United States. The company is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America and a major retail auto glass operator in the United States.

In the first quarter of 2024, Boyd Group reported sales of US$786.5 million and net earnings of US$8.4 million. Moreover, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of US$81.7 million, and total sales increased by 10% year-over-year, with an increase in same-store sales by 2.2%.

Like Constellation, Boyd has grown over the years using a growth-by-acquisition model. While the company’s stock price has been down recently, I think this dip is one worth buying. Long-term trends for automobiles staying on the roads longer should benefit Boyd and its core business. Accordingly, those looking for growth don’t have to look far — this appears to be a stock worth buying on this dip.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

