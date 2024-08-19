Retirees: Boost Your CPP in 2024 for Life

With the combination of CPP payments and this top ETF, you can create even more passive income for your portfolio.

As of 2024, the average monthly Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payment for new beneficiaries at age 65 is approximately $760. This equates to about $9,120 annually. However, the maximum monthly CPP payment at age 65 is significantly higher, around $1,306, or roughly $15,672 annually. And yet, only a small percentage of Canadians qualify for the maximum amount. To achieve this, individuals need to have contributed to CPP at or near the maximum contribution level for at least 39 years. This gap highlights the importance of additional savings and investments to ensure a comfortable retirement income.

If you’re looking to give your CPP a serious boost and ensure a comfortable retirement, one smart strategy is to leverage dividend stocks within your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). Dividend stocks are a great way to generate passive income that can supplement your CPP payments. And one of the best options out there is Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY).

Why VDY?

VDY is a fantastic choice because it gives you exposure to some of the top dividend-paying companies in Canada, all in one convenient package. This exchange-traded fund (ETF) has a current yield of 4.56%. This means for every $10,000 invested, you’re looking at about $456 in annual dividends. That’s a nice chunk of change that can really add up over the years, especially when you reinvest those dividends. And because VDY is an ETF, it spreads out your risk by holding a basket of different stocks, so you’re not overly reliant on the performance of a single company.

As of the latest data, VDY is trading at around $45.18 per unit. This ETF has been performing well, with a year-to-date return of 8.45%. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is at 11.35, indicating that the ETF is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings potential. The low beta of 0.94 also suggests that VDY is less volatile than the broader market, making it a stable choice for long-term investors looking to boost their retirement income.

Investing for CPP growth

Investing in dividend stocks like those in VDY not only provides you with a steady income stream. It also offers the potential for capital appreciation over time. The companies in VDY are some of the most reliable and profitable in Canada. These companies have a track record of paying consistent and growing dividends. This can help keep up with inflation and increase your overall wealth.

Using VDY in your TFSA is a tax-efficient way to boost your retirement income because any gains or dividends earned within the TFSA are tax-free. This means you keep more of your money working for you, maximizing the growth of your investment over the years. And since there are no capital gains taxes to worry about, you can sell and reinvest without any tax implications. In fact, here’s what putting aside the maximum contribution could turn into!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL VDY $46 341 $2.10 $716.10 quarterly $15,672

That’s $716.10 in your pocket! If you’re aiming to enhance your CPP for life, investing in dividend-paying stocks through VDY is a savvy move. This ETF offers a high yield, solid growth potential, and the peace of mind that comes with investing in a diversified portfolio of top Canadian companies. It’s a simple yet effective way to ensure your retirement is as comfortable as possible.