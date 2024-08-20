3 TSX Stocks That Could Easily Create $1 Million

Member Login
Looking to hit that million-dollar mark? These three stocks could certainly help get you there, with more growth on the way!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Did you know that only about 3% of Canadians ever achieve the elusive $1 million mark through investing? It might sound daunting, but with the right strategy, and of course patience, you could be one of the savvy few! Whether it’s through smart stock picks, consistent contributions to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), or simply letting time work its magic, the path to seven figures might be closer than you think. So, why not aim high and see where your investments can take you? Here are some stocks to help get you there.

NewGold

Looking for a stock that could put you on the path to that $1 million mark? New Gold (TSX:NGD) might be your ticket. With a solid performance in the second quarter of 2024, New Gold reported impressive production numbers, including 68,598 ounces of gold and 13.6 million pounds of copper. The company is now in a sustained free cash flow generation period. This means it’s not only making money today, it’s set up to keep doing so for the foreseeable future. If you’re looking for a stock with the potential to grow your investment significantly, New Gold’s combination of increasing production and decreasing costs could make it a goldmine. Quite literally.

What’s more, New Gold is well-positioned for the second half of 2024, with expectations to ramp up production and reduce costs even further. With shares currently trading around $3.50 and having soared by 166% over the past year, the stock’s momentum is undeniable. If you believe in the power of precious metals and want to ride a wave of growth, New Gold could be a solid addition to your portfolio. Who knows? This might be the stock that helps you hit that millionaire milestone!

ATD

If you’re looking to supercharge your path to $1 million, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) might be the stock to get you there. This convenience store giant is more than a quick stop for gas and snacks. It’s a global leader in its industry, with operations spanning 31 countries. With a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.5 and a strong return on equity of 21.1%, Couche-Tard has proven itself to be a powerhouse of consistent growth. The company’s strategic acquisitions, like the recent move to acquire GetGo Café + Market stores, as well as 7-Eleven locations, continue to expand its reach and revenue streams. This makes it a strong contender for long-term wealth building.

What’s more, Couche-Tard’s focus on innovation and customer loyalty programs ensures that it stays ahead in the competitive convenience market. With its stock up 21% over the past year and a solid dividend yield of 0.8%, Couche-Tard is not only about stability, it’s about growth. This blend of reliable income and share price appreciation could be your golden ticket to that $1 million milestone. So, if you’re ready to invest in a company that’s as convenient as it is profitable, Couche-Tard might be the right pick for your portfolio.

CES Energy

Finally, CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) might be the secret ingredient to spicing up your portfolio and getting you closer to that $1 million milestone. This company has been on a hot streak, with a 127% increase over the past year, showing it knows how to deliver strong returns. With record revenue in Q2 2024 and a dividend yield of 1.5%, CES Energy is not only about growth. It’s also about giving back to its investors. The company’s capex-light, asset-light business model ensures it’s generating significant free cash flow. This could mean more dividends and share buybacks in the future.

Moreover, CES Energy’s expertise in providing critical chemical solutions in the oilfield sector keeps it resilient, even when market conditions are tough. With a return on equity of 27.2%, CES is maximizing its shareholders’ value and making it a potential powerhouse in your long-term investment strategy. So, if you’re looking for a stock that combines growth, stability, and a dash of excitement, CES Energy Solutions might just be the ticket to hitting that $1 million mark!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

