3 TSX Stocks That Could Easily Create $1 Million

Looking to hit that million-dollar mark? These three stocks could certainly help get you there, with more growth on the way!

Did you know that only about 3% of Canadians ever achieve the elusive $1 million mark through investing? It might sound daunting, but with the right strategy, and of course patience, you could be one of the savvy few! Whether it’s through smart stock picks, consistent contributions to your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), or simply letting time work its magic, the path to seven figures might be closer than you think. So, why not aim high and see where your investments can take you? Here are some stocks to help get you there.

NewGold

Looking for a stock that could put you on the path to that $1 million mark? New Gold (TSX:NGD) might be your ticket. With a solid performance in the second quarter of 2024, New Gold reported impressive production numbers, including 68,598 ounces of gold and 13.6 million pounds of copper. The company is now in a sustained free cash flow generation period. This means it’s not only making money today, it’s set up to keep doing so for the foreseeable future. If you’re looking for a stock with the potential to grow your investment significantly, New Gold’s combination of increasing production and decreasing costs could make it a goldmine. Quite literally.

What’s more, New Gold is well-positioned for the second half of 2024, with expectations to ramp up production and reduce costs even further. With shares currently trading around $3.50 and having soared by 166% over the past year, the stock’s momentum is undeniable. If you believe in the power of precious metals and want to ride a wave of growth, New Gold could be a solid addition to your portfolio. Who knows? This might be the stock that helps you hit that millionaire milestone!

ATD

If you’re looking to supercharge your path to $1 million, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) might be the stock to get you there. This convenience store giant is more than a quick stop for gas and snacks. It’s a global leader in its industry, with operations spanning 31 countries. With a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 20.5 and a strong return on equity of 21.1%, Couche-Tard has proven itself to be a powerhouse of consistent growth. The company’s strategic acquisitions, like the recent move to acquire GetGo Café + Market stores, as well as 7-Eleven locations, continue to expand its reach and revenue streams. This makes it a strong contender for long-term wealth building.

What’s more, Couche-Tard’s focus on innovation and customer loyalty programs ensures that it stays ahead in the competitive convenience market. With its stock up 21% over the past year and a solid dividend yield of 0.8%, Couche-Tard is not only about stability, it’s about growth. This blend of reliable income and share price appreciation could be your golden ticket to that $1 million milestone. So, if you’re ready to invest in a company that’s as convenient as it is profitable, Couche-Tard might be the right pick for your portfolio.

CES Energy

Finally, CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) might be the secret ingredient to spicing up your portfolio and getting you closer to that $1 million milestone. This company has been on a hot streak, with a 127% increase over the past year, showing it knows how to deliver strong returns. With record revenue in Q2 2024 and a dividend yield of 1.5%, CES Energy is not only about growth. It’s also about giving back to its investors. The company’s capex-light, asset-light business model ensures it’s generating significant free cash flow. This could mean more dividends and share buybacks in the future.

Moreover, CES Energy’s expertise in providing critical chemical solutions in the oilfield sector keeps it resilient, even when market conditions are tough. With a return on equity of 27.2%, CES is maximizing its shareholders’ value and making it a potential powerhouse in your long-term investment strategy. So, if you’re looking for a stock that combines growth, stability, and a dash of excitement, CES Energy Solutions might just be the ticket to hitting that $1 million mark!