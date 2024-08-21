The 3 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now in August

Here’s why these three TSX stocks could be among the best growth stocks investors should consider adding in the coming month.

Growth stocks continue to be a key focus for so many investors, for a wide range of reasons. Most notably, over the past decade, companies with market-beating growth rates have vastly outperformed their value counterparts. There are many investors who believe (for various reasons) that this trend is likely to continue, though we are seeing a rotation build in the market favouring smaller-cap names.

That said, for those who are looking to beef up their exposure to top growth stocks, here are three great TSX-listed options to consider in August.

Shopify

As a leading e-commerce giant, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) offers a platform to small and medium-scale businesses to sell their products and services. The company generates revenue by charging companies that use its platform to list their services and products. Shopify operates in more than 175 countries to provide customized, reliable, secure, and speedy services to online customers through its platform.

In the second financial quarter of 2024, Shopify Inc.’s gross merchandise value increased by 22% to US$67.2 billion, with revenue growing 21% to US$2 billion. Notably, Shopify also reported free cash flow of US$333 million and monthly recurring revenue of US$ 169 million, reflecting an increase of 25%. The company recorded solid subscription solution revenue of US$563 million, a rise of 27% and merchant solution revenue of US$ 1.5 billion, a 19% increase year-over-year.

For those who think broader secular e-commerce growth trends will continue, this is a top stock to own in my books.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) provides enterprise and software to diversified companies across various sectors. The tech giant specializes in providing crucial solutions enabling clients to improve productivity, sales, cost-effectiveness, customer satisfaction, and service. Constellation Software serves clients across multiple sectors like biosciences, communications, financial services, education, utilities, marine, retail, etc.

In the initial quarter of 2024, Constellation Software Inc. reported revenue of US$2.5 billion, and income tax expense came in at US$52 million. The company’s net cash flows from operating activities were US$737 million, and free cash flow available to shareholders was US$466 million. Importantly, net cash flow from operating activities came in at US$34.76 per share, with a strong upward trajectory.

As Constellation Software continues to consolidate the fragmented software startup space, this is a stock I think could have big upside from here.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is the operator and owner of primary care health clinics, delivering online healthcare-related services. The company operates in the following segments: clinical operations and allied health, billing and revenue cycle management solutions, electronic medical records, etc. I think this company is well-positioned to benefit over the long-term from the secular growth trends underpinning the telehealth market.

In the first quarter of 2024, WELL Health reported revenue of $231.5 million and operating income of $8.85 million. Impressively, WELL Health’s profit margin increased by 6.5% year-over-year, recovering from the net loss in the first quarter of 2023.

For those betting on a high-growth sector with plenty of tailwinds, WELL stock is certainly worth considering. Indeed, in the Canadian market, finding a healthcare company that isn’t cannabis related is difficult. In my view, this company likely has much more upside potential than its cannabis peers, particularly at its current valuation.