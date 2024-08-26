Member Login
Home » Investing » The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX

The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX

This dividend stock isn’t just growing, it’s absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep rising higher.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Investing in renewable energy is like jumping on a high-speed train that’s only gaining momentum. Did you know that global investment in renewable energy hit a whopping $495 billion in 2022? That’s a 10% increase from the previous year, and it’s expected to keep climbing as countries push for greener alternatives to combat climate change. Wind and solar energy, the poster children of renewables, are leading the charge, with solar alone growing by 20% annually.

But it’s not just the growth that’s appealing, it’s the returns. Renewable energy projects are now rivalling, if not surpassing, traditional energy investments in terms of profitability. For example, solar energy projects in sunny locales can deliver returns of 6-8%, outshining many fossil fuel ventures. And with governments around the world offering incentives and subsidies to promote green energy, the financial benefits are just as bright as the future of the planet. So, if you’re looking to invest in something that’s both forward-thinking and potentially lucrative, renewables might just be the green light you’ve been waiting for.

Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) on the TSX is one of those investments that feels like a smart move for anyone eyeing the renewable energy space. First off, let’s talk about uranium, the core of Cameco’s business. It might not have the green halo of wind or solar. But uranium is the powerhouse behind nuclear energy, which produces nearly 10% of the world’s electricity, carbon-free!

Cameco has been a key player in this space for years, benefiting from the rising demand for cleaner energy. In fact, their stock has seen a solid 16% increase over the past year as of writing. A reflection of the growing recognition of nuclear energy’s role in reducing carbon emissions.

Currently, Cameco is sitting pretty with a market cap of over $24 billion and an operating cash flow of over $700 million. It has a robust balance sheet with a current ratio of 3.2, which means they’re more than capable of covering short-term liabilities. What’s even more encouraging is their quarterly revenue growth of 24.2% year-over-year, indicating that the demand for uranium isn’t going away anytime soon. Plus, with governments around the world looking to cut down on fossil fuels, the push towards nuclear as a reliable and low-carbon energy source only strengthens Cameco’s future prospects.

Future growth

Looking ahead, Cameco’s forward Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 69 suggests that investors are betting big on their future earnings growth. This is largely due to the expected increase in global nuclear capacity, particularly in Asia, where energy demand is booming. The company is also well-positioned to capitalize on new nuclear technologies, like small modular reactors (SMRs), which could be a game-changer in making nuclear energy more accessible and widespread.

However, like any investment, there are risks. The volatility of uranium prices and geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions where uranium is mined, could impact Cameco’s profitability. But let’s not forget the dividends! While Cameco’s forward annual dividend yield of 0.2% might seem modest, it’s worth noting that they have a low payout ratio of 20.3%. This means there’s plenty of room for dividend growth as the company’s profits increase. Plus, with institutional investors holding over 76% of the shares, there’s a strong vote of confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Altogether, Cameco offers a unique entry point into the renewable energy sector via nuclear power. With a strong track record, growing revenue, and future potential tied to the global push for cleaner energy, it’s a stock that could very well power up your portfolio. Just keep an eye on those uranium prices and global politics. It could add a bit of drama to the otherwise green energy story!

