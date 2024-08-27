Is AutoCanada Stock a Buy in the New Bullish Market?

AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ) stock was hit hard from a cyber incident and lower sales, but this could be the prime time to consider it again.

Did you know that during the early stages of a new bullish market, value stocks have historically outperformed their growth counterparts? According to studies, value stocks can see gains up to 30% higher than growth stocks in the first 12 months of a bull market. This is especially true when the economy shows signs of recovery. Investors flock to undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, betting on their potential for outsized returns as the market climbs.

With the current buzz around potential further rate cuts in Canada and the U.S., the environment could become even more favourable for value investing. Lower interest rates often translate to cheaper borrowing costs for companies. This can lead to improved profitability and, ultimately, stock price appreciation. So, if you’re looking to make the most of the next market upswing, keeping an eye on those undervalued gems could be your ticket to solid returns.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ) is a hidden gem for investors looking to ride the wave of the automotive industry’s ongoing evolution. With a strong presence across Canada and the United States, AutoCanada has strategically diversified its dealership portfolio. This makes it a resilient player in the face of market fluctuations. The company isn’t just about selling cars. It’s about capitalizing on the entire vehicle lifecycle, from financing to parts and service. This comprehensive approach helps AutoCanada maintain steady revenue streams, even when the market gets bumpy.

Moreover, AutoCanada’s management team has shown a keen eye for acquisitions, bolstering their network and driving growth. They’ve been savvy in integrating new dealerships, and this has contributed to their expanding market share. As the automotive sector continues to embrace digital transformation, AutoCanada’s efforts to enhance its online presence and e-commerce capabilities are paying off. It’s now positioning them well for future growth. With these strengths, AutoCanada is a solid contender for those eyeing long-term growth opportunities.

Why the fall?

AutoCanada’s recent earnings report has sent the stock into what many consider “oversold” territory on the TSX, and it’s easy to see why. The company faced a perfect storm of challenges in the second quarter of 2024, leading to a significant drop in performance. Revenues fell by 8.8% compared to the previous year, largely due to a cyber incident that disrupted operations. This outage not only caused lost sales but also increased operational costs as the company scrambled to manage the fallout. Combined with a weaker market for both new and used vehicles, these factors dragged down AutoCanada’s profits. It resulted in a net loss of $33.1 million for the quarter.

Additionally, the company had to navigate higher floor-plan financing expenses due to rising interest rates, further squeezing margins. The stock’s sharp decline reflects these headwinds. Yet some investors see an opportunity here. With the management team focused on strategic initiatives to stabilize and improve profitability, there’s potential for a rebound. For now, though, the market’s reaction has placed AutoCanada in oversold territory, leaving it trading at a discount compared to its historical performance.

Now offering immense value

AutoCanada might look like it’s been through the wringer lately, but that’s precisely what makes it an intriguing opportunity right now. The stock has taken a significant hit, with its price down over 40% in the last year. This makes it appear undervalued compared to its historical performance. With a price-to-book ratio of just 0.69, the company is trading below its book value, signalling a potential bargain for investors who believe in the company’s long-term prospects. Despite the challenges, AutoCanada has a strong revenue base of over $6 billion, and its recent focus on restructuring and strategic initiatives could set the stage for a turnaround.

Moreover, with its current market cap at just around $340 million and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, AutoCanada offers a compelling value proposition. The company’s decision to halt discretionary spending and focus on profitability could enhance its financial health, especially as the broader market stabilizes. Investors looking for a value play in the automotive sector might find AutoCanada’s current situation an appealing entry point, especially if the company can navigate its current headwinds effectively.