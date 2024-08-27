Member Login
Home » Investing » Is AutoCanada Stock a Buy in the New Bullish Market?

Is AutoCanada Stock a Buy in the New Bullish Market?

AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ) stock was hit hard from a cyber incident and lower sales, but this could be the prime time to consider it again.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

Did you know that during the early stages of a new bullish market, value stocks have historically outperformed their growth counterparts? According to studies, value stocks can see gains up to 30% higher than growth stocks in the first 12 months of a bull market. This is especially true when the economy shows signs of recovery. Investors flock to undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, betting on their potential for outsized returns as the market climbs.

With the current buzz around potential further rate cuts in Canada and the U.S., the environment could become even more favourable for value investing. Lower interest rates often translate to cheaper borrowing costs for companies. This can lead to improved profitability and, ultimately, stock price appreciation. So, if you’re looking to make the most of the next market upswing, keeping an eye on those undervalued gems could be your ticket to solid returns.

AutoCanada

AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ) is a hidden gem for investors looking to ride the wave of the automotive industry’s ongoing evolution. With a strong presence across Canada and the United States, AutoCanada has strategically diversified its dealership portfolio. This makes it a resilient player in the face of market fluctuations. The company isn’t just about selling cars. It’s about capitalizing on the entire vehicle lifecycle, from financing to parts and service. This comprehensive approach helps AutoCanada maintain steady revenue streams, even when the market gets bumpy.

Moreover, AutoCanada’s management team has shown a keen eye for acquisitions, bolstering their network and driving growth. They’ve been savvy in integrating new dealerships, and this has contributed to their expanding market share. As the automotive sector continues to embrace digital transformation, AutoCanada’s efforts to enhance its online presence and e-commerce capabilities are paying off. It’s now positioning them well for future growth. With these strengths, AutoCanada is a solid contender for those eyeing long-term growth opportunities.

Why the fall?

AutoCanada’s recent earnings report has sent the stock into what many consider “oversold” territory on the TSX, and it’s easy to see why. The company faced a perfect storm of challenges in the second quarter of 2024, leading to a significant drop in performance. Revenues fell by 8.8% compared to the previous year, largely due to a cyber incident that disrupted operations. This outage not only caused lost sales but also increased operational costs as the company scrambled to manage the fallout. Combined with a weaker market for both new and used vehicles, these factors dragged down AutoCanada’s profits. It resulted in a net loss of $33.1 million for the quarter.

Additionally, the company had to navigate higher floor-plan financing expenses due to rising interest rates, further squeezing margins. The stock’s sharp decline reflects these headwinds. Yet some investors see an opportunity here. With the management team focused on strategic initiatives to stabilize and improve profitability, there’s potential for a rebound. For now, though, the market’s reaction has placed AutoCanada in oversold territory, leaving it trading at a discount compared to its historical performance.

Now offering immense value

AutoCanada might look like it’s been through the wringer lately, but that’s precisely what makes it an intriguing opportunity right now. The stock has taken a significant hit, with its price down over 40% in the last year. This makes it appear undervalued compared to its historical performance. With a price-to-book ratio of just 0.69, the company is trading below its book value, signalling a potential bargain for investors who believe in the company’s long-term prospects. Despite the challenges, AutoCanada has a strong revenue base of over $6 billion, and its recent focus on restructuring and strategic initiatives could set the stage for a turnaround.

Moreover, with its current market cap at just around $340 million and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, AutoCanada offers a compelling value proposition. The company’s decision to halt discretionary spending and focus on profitability could enhance its financial health, especially as the broader market stabilizes. Investors looking for a value play in the automotive sector might find AutoCanada’s current situation an appealing entry point, especially if the company can navigate its current headwinds effectively.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are mining stocks, and then a company like this mining stock, which is far less risky, and with even…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in September

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks have the potential to explode in the coming months, especially if we see a bit of a…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to turn a $10,000 TFSA into $100,000 or more? Here are two top Canadian stocks that…

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock to Buy as Bank of Canada Rate Cuts Continue

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock has already seen massive growth, but as lower interest rates come down, the company is poised for…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy right now as lower interest rates continue to drive…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may actually not be the dividend stock for you.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $32.10/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly income can come your way quite easily, and tax free if it's kept safe in a TFSA!

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock isn't just growing, it's absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep…

Read more »