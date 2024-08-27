Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 27

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 27

After rallying by 6.7% so far in the ongoing quarter, the TSX Composite is currently at a record all-time high.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Surging commodity prices and optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s recent comments about the timing of potential rate cuts helped Canadian equities start the new week on a positive note. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 63 points, or 0.3%, yesterday to settle at 23,349.

With this, the market benchmark not only posted a record intraday high of 23,414 but also closed at a fresh all-time high. Even though tech stocks fell, largely in anticipation of Nvidia’s second-quarter earnings report, robust gains in other key sectors, such as energy, consumer cyclicals, and real estate, drove the TSX index higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

CES Energy, Spin Master, MDA Space, and H&R REIT were the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, with each climbing by at least 2.7%.

Shares of Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they inched up by 2.3% to $14.28 per share. This rally in LUN stock came after the Vancouver-based base metals miner told investors that it had reached a new collective bargaining agreement with the union at its Caserones mine in Chile.

The agreement, which most union members accepted, will allow Lundin Mining to focus on safely ramping up operations that have been running at about 50% capacity during the labour action. Investors expect this agreement to have a positive impact on the mine’s production levels, leading to a rally in the company’s share price. On a year-to-date basis, Lundin Mining stock is now up nearly 32%.

In contrast, Celestica, Ballard Power Systems, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT, and Tilray dived by at least 3.1% each, making them the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, and Great-West Lifeco were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil, silver, and copper were bullish early Tuesday morning, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the commodity-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the monthly consumer confidence data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

As the Canadian banking sector’s earnings season gains steam, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal will announce their latest quarterly financial results on August 27.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Spin Master, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

An airplace on a runway
Stock Market

Can Cargojet Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Cargojet is a cheap TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Rally on Monday, August 26

| Jitendra Parashar

Surging crude oil, gold, and silver prices and growing hopes about rate cuts in the U.S. could take the TSX…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stock Market

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

| Robin Brown

Looking for high quality stocks to buy on a pullback? These Canadian stocks have great assets and great businesses. Time…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 23

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides domestic retail sales data, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the economic outlook will remain on TSX investors’…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 22

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to important economic data from the United States, TD Bank’s quarterly earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite ending its eight-session winning streak, the TSX Composite continues to hover above the 23,000 level.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 20

| Jitendra Parashar

More signs of cooling in Canada’s consumer price index could give the Bank of Canada more room to continue easing…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 19

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for seven consecutive sessions, the TSX Composite is currently trading close to its record high.

Read more »