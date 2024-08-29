Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Where Will TD Bank Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will TD Bank Stock Be in 5 Years?

Despite short-term challenges from investigations into its AML program, these factors could help TD Bank stock regain its upward momentum.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Technology

Image source: Getty Images

With its ability to yield consistently positive returns for investors year after year, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has been one of the most attractive Canadian bank stocks for decades. However, in recent years, the bank’s shares have faced downward pressure due mainly to unfavourable lending conditions amid a higher interest rate environment. As a result, TD Bank stock has been consistently falling for nearly three consecutive years to currently trade at $79.92 per share, down almost 18% from its 2021 closing level. Nevertheless, with a market cap of $140.4 billion, TD is still the second-largest Canadian bank.

In this article, we’ll look at some key fundamental factors related to TD Bank and the broader Canadian banking industry to analyze how they could shape TD’s stock trajectory over the next five years.

If you look at TD Bank’s long-term financial and dividend growth trajectories it becomes clear why this bank stock has been one of the favorites among long-term income investors. To give you a quick idea, the bank’s total revenue in five years from its fiscal year 2018 to 2023 (ended in October 2023) rose 33% despite facing COVID-19-related challenges in between.

Similarly, its adjusted annual earnings in these five years also jumped 24%, reflecting the underlying strength of its business model. Moreover, during this period, TD Bank consistently increased its dividends, increasing its appeal to income-focused investors.

Changing macroeconomic environment

As the Bank of Canada started rapidly raising interest rates in early 2022, TD Bank’s financial growth trends faced headwinds, primarily due to the tightening lending environment and higher provisions for credit losses, which slowed down loan growth. Despite these challenges, TD Bank managed to maintain a strong capital and liquidity profile, which allowed it to withstand economic pressures better than many of its peers.

Nevertheless, the Canadian central bank recently started slashing interest rates, citing signs of consistently easing inflationary pressures. Lower interest rates tend to have a favourable impact on banks like TD, as they can stimulate borrowing and spending.

In the last two quarters combined, TD Bank’s total revenue surged by 9.6% year over year to $28 billion. Its adjusted earnings during the same six months also inched up by 4.1% to $4.09 per share, exceeding Street analysts’ expectations.

Another worrisome factor that has affected TD Bank’s stock price movement of late is the ongoing investigations into its anti-money-laundering program (AML) in the United States. In the July 2024 quarter, the provision related to this probe badly affected the performance of its U.S. retail operations.

TD Bank stock after five years

Despite facing short-term challenges from investigations into its AML program, TD Bank’s robust compliance culture and the proactive measures taken by management are likely to minimize any long-term impacts. Moreover, the bank’s diversified revenue streams and investment in technology and digital banking solutions brighten its long-term financial growth outlook. While it’s nearly impossible for anyone to predict where TD Bank stock will be five years from now, I wouldn’t be surprised if these positive fundamental factors and lower interest rates help it regain its upward momentum and outperform the broader market by a wide margin.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia or Royal Bank Stock Today?

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian banks just reported fiscal Q3 2024 results.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Bank Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Bank of Nova Scotia Stock?

| Adam Othman

Holding onto promising stocks is usually the safest bet in shaky markets. But sometimes, selling at the right time or…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Bank Stocks

A Surging Canadian Bank That’s a Top Stock to Buy Today

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) shares could continue outdoing bigger peers in the banking scene.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Bank or Royal Bank Stock Today?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is on a roll, but TD looks cheap.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy This Bank Stock for its 7.13% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top bank stock offers a path forward during the last year of turbulence. However, investors today can lock up…

Read more »

Red siren flashing
Bank Stocks

Earnings Alert! 3 Top Reasons to Buy TD Bank Stock Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top three reasons that make TD Bank stock even more attractive right now for long-term income investors.

Read more »

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

Canada’s “Magnificent 2” Stocks: Soaring and Still Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Magnificent Two stocks are set to continue a magnificent performance. And now could be the best time to…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Bank Stock for Long-Term Growth: RY or NA?

| Adam Othman

When you are betting on a stock long term, it’s a good idea to consider factors other than the obvious…

Read more »