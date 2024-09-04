Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With High Yields

Dividend Investors: 2 Canadian Stocks With High Yields

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
grow money, wealth build

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other income investors are searching for top TSX dividend-growth stocks with high yields to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) sold off when the Bank of Canada raised interest rates in 2022 and 2023. The stock started to recover last fall as soon as market sentiment switched from fear of additional rate hikes to anticipation of rate cuts this year. Recent reductions by the Canadian central bank are expected to continue. This should provide more support for Enbridge as investors rotate out of fixed-income alternatives.

Enbridge raised its dividend in each of the past 29 years and more increases should be on the way. The company is wrapping up its US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in the United States and has a $24 billion capital program. The new assets will boost revenue over the next few years and Enbridge expects distributable cash flow (DCF) to increase by 3% annually through 2026 and by 5% starting in 2027. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program. Falling interest rates will reduce financing expenses to support profits and should free up more cash for distributions.

The stock isn’t as cheap as it was in October last year, but still sits about 8% below the 2022 high, so there is still decent upside potential. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can pick up a 6.8% dividend yield.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) dropped from $34 in 2022 to as low as $20 this summer. Bargain hunters moved in over the past two months, but the stock is still trading under $22 at the time of writing. Telus spends billions of dollars on capital projects that include network expansion and upgrades. As with Enbridge, Telus uses debt to pay for part of the investments. Soaring interest rates cut into profits and put pressure on cash levels over the past two years. Telus should get some relief with rates in retreat.

On the operational side, weaker-than-anticipated revenue at Telus International forced Telus to reduce financial guidance last year and the subsidiary continues to put pressure on earnings in 2024. That being said, Telus still expects to deliver growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) this year.

Telus isn’t without risk. Competition and regulatory headwinds are expected to persist over the medium term, so there could still be some volatility for Telus shareholders in the next couple of years. That being said, the stock already looks cheap and investors who buy Telus at the current level can pick up a dividend yield of 7.2%. The board has increased the dividend 26 times in the past 14 years.

The bottom line on top stocks for dividends

Enbridge and Telus pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge and Telus.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

CRA Tax Breaks: The Future of the Capital Gains Tax Credit in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you realize large capital gains on Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock, you could pay a large tax.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over Enbridge

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Secure Energy Services stock may outpace Enbridge in the next 10 years.

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's why these three TSX stocks are a must-buy for new investors with a long-term horizon.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is AQN Stock Finally a Buy for its Attractive Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 68% from all-time highs, AQN remains a high-risk investment due to its weak financials and high dividend-payout ratio.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Set You Up for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw (TSX:L) has been having a few rough years and yet always seems to manage to get out on top.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three are the best TSX stocks out there, and not just because of great recent performance. There is far…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy in September

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Dexterra Group can help you deliver outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is This TSX Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for Canadians?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is quite reliable as a Dividend King. But the returns aren't so reliable for this utility…

Read more »