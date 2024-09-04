Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

Investing in monthly dividend stocks is a smart way to enhance your income stream. The appeal of these stocks lies in their frequent payouts, making it easier for investors to align dividend income with their financial obligations and cover regular expenses like rent or utilities. Furthermore, reinvesting these dividends every 30 days can boost your returns over time, potentially leading to higher overall growth.

Thankfully, the TSX has several fundamentally strong stocks that offer monthly payouts. These monthly dividend leaders are reliable choices for investors seeking steady income. With this backdrop, let’s look at three Canadian stocks that pay dividends every 30 days.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres (TSX:SRU.UN) offers steady payouts, monthly distributions, and a high yield. These attributes make it a compelling investment for generating recurring monthly cash. For instance, SmartCentres REIT currently pays a reliable monthly dividend of $0.154 per share, equating to an attractive yield of 7.2%.

Notably, the REIT owns and operates a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate assets, predominantly comprising high-traffic retail centres. These properties have high occupancy rates, witness solid leasing demand, and attract higher rents. As a result, SmartCentres generates steady net operating income, which provides a strong foundation for its dividend distributions.

This real estate investment trust (REIT) is strategically expanding its portfolio and developing mixed-use properties poised to accelerate its growth rate. This diversification will broaden its income stream and support future distributions. Moreover, its large unused land bank, debt reduction, and focus on strengthening its balance sheet augur well for future growth.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources(TSX:WCP) is another leading stock offering monthly dividends and high yields. This Canadian oil and gas company specializes in acquiring and managing petroleum and natural gas assets. It currently distributes a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, reflecting a high yield of 7.3%.

Whitecap Resources has a premium asset base with low-decline and high-value reserves. These assets drive its production volumes and funds flow per share. Notably, Whitecap’s production and funds flow per share have consistently increased at a double-digit rate over the past decade, providing strong financial support for its monthly dividend payouts.

Looking ahead, Whitecap is well-positioned for further growth. Expected increases in average production volumes are likely to boost revenues and funds flow. Moreover, its ongoing efforts to reduce debt and streamline operations through divestitures will strengthen its balance sheet. These initiatives will enhance Whitecap’s ability to maintain its dividend payouts and buyback shares.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp(TSX:PZA) should be on your radar as it pays dividends every 30 days. The company generates revenue through multiple avenues, including royalty payments, food and beverage sales, and its substantial ownership stake in Pizza 73 restaurants.

Notably, Pizza Pizza Royalty distributes all available cash to maximize its shareholders’ returns while maintaining necessary reserves. This makes it a compelling income stock.

Looking ahead, the company’s value-oriented menu offerings position it well to retain existing customers and win new ones. Further, its growing footprint across Canada and omnichannel presence drive traffic and future dividend payments. Pizza Pizza pays a monthly dividend of $0.077 per share, representing a high yield of over 7%.