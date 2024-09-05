Member Login
Home » Investing » The 3% Dividend Stock About to Take Over the TSX

The 3% Dividend Stock About to Take Over the TSX

Copper stocks received a cut recently in near-term growth. But long term? It’s only up from here.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

If there’s one sector investors need to watch closely, it’s copper. Copper stocks are poised to dominate the TSX in the future because copper is essential to the green energy revolution and global infrastructure development. As the world pushes towards renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and electric vehicles, the demand for copper is expected to surge due to its crucial role in electrical wiring and components.

Plus, with large-scale infrastructure projects on the horizon in Canada and globally, copper’s use in construction and technology sectors will keep demand high. This growing need makes copper stocks a hot commodity, likely driving their prominence on the TSX as companies ramp up production to meet global demand. So, let’s look at one to watch.

Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) is a major player in the mining industry, known for its focus on base metals like copper, zinc, and nickel. With operations spread across the Americas, Europe, and Africa, Lundin has a diverse portfolio of mining assets that positions it well to benefit from the increasing demand for these critical metals. The company is particularly bullish on copper, which aligns perfectly with the global shift towards renewable energy and electric vehicles. Both of which require significant amounts of this versatile metal. Lundin’s strong operational performance and strategic acquisitions have made it a solid contender on the TSX.

The company has invested heavily in extending the life of its mines and improving efficiencies, ensuring that it remains competitive in a rapidly changing market. As the demand for essential metals continues to rise, especially with the ongoing green energy transition, Lundin Mining is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends.

Into earnings

Lundin Mining’s recent earnings report showcased a solid performance, giving investors plenty to be optimistic about. The company reported record quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, driven by strong commodity prices and effective operational strategies. This impressive revenue translated into a robust adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $461 million and a significant free cash flow of $338 million. These numbers highlight Lundin’s ability to generate substantial cash even in a challenging market environment. Moreover, the company’s focus on cost management paid off, with cash costs coming in at the lower end of guidance, setting the stage for a strong second half of the year.

Another key takeaway is Lundin Mining’s strategic growth initiatives, particularly its decision to increase ownership of the Caserones mine to 70%. This move is expected to add an additional 25,000 tonnes of copper to Lundin’s production profile, strengthening its position in the copper market. Furthermore, the company reduced its sustaining capital expenditures by $45 million, demonstrating prudent financial management. With these strategic moves and strong financial results, Lundin Mining is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

Bottom line

Alright, but is the stock valuable? Investors should take away that Lundin Mining’s current valuations reflect a mix of strong growth prospects and some cautious considerations. The company’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 49.39 might seem high at first glance. However, it’s important to note that this is largely due to the cyclical nature of mining and the recent fluctuations in commodity prices. However, the forward P/E ratio of 16.23 suggests that earnings are expected to improve. This makes the stock more reasonably valued based on future earnings potential. That is further supported by the company’s impressive quarterly revenue growth of 84.10% year over year, indicating that Lundin is capitalizing well on the current demand for base metals, particularly copper.

Furthermore, the stock offers a price-to-book ratio of 1.62 and an enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.16. Therefore, Lundin Mining is trading at a level that reflects a fair valuation, given its solid balance sheet and operational performance. The company’s enterprise value to revenue ratio of 2.26 also suggests that investors are paying a reasonable price for the company’s revenue-generation capabilities.

Despite a payout ratio that seems high at 126.23%, this is not unusual for mining companies, especially when they are investing heavily in growth and expansion projects. Investors should see Lundin as a company with strong fundamentals and growth potential, albeit with the typical risks associated with the mining sector

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 2 Value Stocks for Years

| Jitendra Parashar

You can expect to earn solid returns on investments in the years to come by investing in these two value…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get complicated. Keep it simple and invest in this top TSX stock if you've only got $1,000 to spare.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Top Performers: 2 Soaring Stocks That Are Still Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, buying light isn't ideal. But when the stock continues to climb, it's far worse to leave it by the…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Stocks for Beginners

3 Sizzling Stocks That Show Zero Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are coming off more awesome earnings. But I wouldn't write them off as earning all they can.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s How to Pump Your Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, CPP is great and all, but what if you could max it out to the highest point and then…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's why these three TSX stocks are a must-buy for new investors with a long-term horizon.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio to benefit from the current…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock With Legit Potential to Outperform the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top growth stock could certainly see some superior growth in the near future, and it now offers superior value!

Read more »