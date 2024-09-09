Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Offering 6% Yields

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Offering 6% Yields

These stocks still look attractive for dividend investors.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

Income investors have watched top rates on Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) slide from a high of around 6% last fall to below 4.5% at the time of writing. The downward trend is expected to continue as interest rates drop. The Bank of Canada just cut interest rates by another 0.25%, bringing the total 2024 reduction to 0.75%. More cuts are likely on the way before the end of the year and through 2025.

As a result, investors are moving back into dividend stocks that fell out of favour in 2022 and 2023. Many have already rallied considerably, but investors can still find deals offering attractive yields.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $68.50 at the time of writing. The stock was as high as $93 in early 2022, so there is still decent upside potential even after the nice rally off the 12-month low of around $55.

Falling interest rates would normally be negative for banks due to the reduction in net interest margins that can occur as rates decline. However, the market is seeing rate cuts as a net positive in the current environment. Bank of Nova Scotia has steadily increased provisions for credit losses (PCL) over the past year as rate hikes put additional pressure on customers who were struggling to make loan payments.

A steady reduction in interest rates should result in a stabilization of PCL at Bank of Nova Scotia in the coming months as long as unemployment doesn’t surge due to a weakening economy. Despite the headwinds, the bank still delivered solid fiscal third-quarter (Q3) 2024 results and has a strong capital position to ride out any ongoing turbulence.

Investors who buy BNS stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) fell from $59 in June 2022 to around $43 in early October last year. That timeline broadly coincides with the period of aggressive rate hikes implemented by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve in their efforts to get inflation under control. The rally that has since occurred in Enbridge’s share price began in the fall of last year when market sentiment shifted from fears of additional rate hikes to expectations of rate cuts in 2024. The stock trades near $54.50 at the time of writing.

The U.S. will likely announce a rate cut on September 18, with steady decreases expected to occur over the next year. This will help reduce Enbridge’s borrowing costs south of the border, where it owns significant assets.

Enbridge is in the process of completing the third leg of its US$14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States. The company is also working on a $24 billion capital program. Revenue from the new assets should help drive growth in distributable cash flow over the coming years to support dividend increases. Enbridge raised the distribution in each of the past 29 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.7%.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Red siren flashing
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Red Flags for TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to make millions, make sure you don't fall into these three CRA traps in the TFSA!

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

My Top 2 TSX Stocks for This Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Computer Modelling and Propel Holdings are two TSX stocks that can deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the next 12…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your TFSA With 2 Stellar Dividend-Growth Stocks

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) and another top dividend payer are looking ripe to buy in September 2024.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 24% Offering a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT may have had a hugely unfortunate last few years, but the numbers don't lie. It's now significantly undervalued.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn Over $600/Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how TFSA investors can invest in high-dividend TSX stocks and create a stable passive-income stream in 2024.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable Passive-Income Stocks That Pay Monthly

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have fundamentally strong business to support their monthly payouts. Moreover, these passive-income stocks offer high yield.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 51 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

As Canadians near retirement, that TFSA income looks might sweet. But don't worry if you're not near the average quite…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over SmartCentres Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) looks like a strong option. But this other REIT might be far better.

Read more »