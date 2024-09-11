Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Get Cute; Just Buy Stability: Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Don’t Get Cute; Just Buy Stability: Top Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

These Canadian stocks are better suited for investors with a lower risk tolerance.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

If there’s one investment strategy I’m a big proponent of, it’s low-volatility investing. The idea behind this approach is by minimizing losses during market downturns, you stand a better chance of coming out ahead over the long haul.

Why does this matter? It’s all about the asymmetry of losses. For instance, a 10% loss requires an 11% gain to break even. But, as losses deepen, the required gains to recover increase disproportionately

For example, a 20% loss requires a 25% gain; a 30% loss needs a 43% gain; a 40% loss requires a 67% gain, and a devastating 50% loss requires a full 100% gain just to break even.

However, embracing low volatility doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice potential gains. Take BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB), for example, which has historically outperformed the S&P/TSX 60 Index while bearing less risk.

With this in mind, here are two defensive TSX stocks I like, each selected from ZLB’s current top holdings.

Loblaw

A prime example of a defensive TSX stock is Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), which is a big player in the consumer staples sector.

This sector includes essential items like groceries and household goods—stuff you need no matter the economic climate. Because these products are essential, their demand tends to be consistent, making this sector less sensitive to price changes.

Loblaw owns well-known brands like President’s Choice, No-Frills, No Name, and Shoppers Drug Mart. These are the brands that likely populate your shopping list even when times are tight, which is why they’re considered non-discretionary.

From a numbers perspective, Loblaw’s stability is crystal clear through its beta of 0.17. If you’re not familiar, beta is a measure of how much a stock swings compared to the overall market.

A beta less than one means the stock is less volatile than the market, so with a beta of 0.17, Loblaw moves much less dramatically than most stocks during market ups and downs, enhancing its appeal as a defensive stock.

And there’s a cherry on top: Loblaw also pays a modest but very sustainable 1.17% forward annual dividend yield, with a conservative 28% payout ratio. The dividend might not be a big yielding one, but it’s fairly safe.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is another prime example of a defensive stock, perfect if you’re looking for stability.

It’s Ontario’s main electricity transmission and distribution provider, meaning it plays a crucial role in keeping the lights on, no matter the economic weather. This kind of utility is always in demand.

It’s also worth noting that 41% of Hydro One is owned by the province of Ontario, adding an extra layer of stability since it’s under partial government oversight. Hydro One’s beta is 0.34, showing it tends to be less volatile.

Plus, with a dividend yield of 2.68% and interest rates recently dropping three times, Hydro One is positioned well. Lower rates mean cheaper borrowing for expansions or upgrades, potentially leading to even better performance from utilities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Kay Ng

The earlier you start saving and investing in solid dividend stocks, the sooner you could quit work and live off…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s no need to think twice about loading up on these three TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look attractive for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer inflation report for August will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Flying TSX Stocks That Show No Signs of Slowing Down

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-flying TSX stocks are strong buys for investors looking for outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Secure Dividends: How to Turn $10,000 Into Reliable Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks can help you create a secured dividend income portfolio and generate a dividend of about $108 per…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial Now Pays $20.29 in Dividends Per Share: Time to Buy the Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Fairfax comes with a hefty price tag. However, that price tag also comes with a hefty, and safe, dividend!

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income 101: Double Down on This 1 Dividend Stock

| Joey Frenette

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock is taking off, but its shares remain way too cheap right here.

Read more »