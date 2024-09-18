Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Cash Cows: Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Canadian Cash Cows: Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and another passive income superstar that could continue to soar into year’s end.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank and Canadian coins

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian cash cows offer plenty of dividends (or distributions for REITs) for investors looking to supplement their passive income streams today. Indeed, it’s tempting to bet on the growth stocks that promise ample appreciation and cash flows in the distant future. However, there’s a degree of risk associated with betting on the growth companies that have to spend a great deal on R&D to stay competitive.

Whether we’re talking about AI, the metaverse, or some other technology, it can be tricky to pick the winners and losers. With firms generating ample sums of cash in the present, you can collect generous payouts in the near term. And better yet, you won’t need to run the risk of overpaying for shares, especially in this environment.

Let’s look at two impressive cash cows with swollen yields and the means to increase their payouts gradually over time, even if Canada’s economy slips into a bit of a mild recession at some point over the next year or so.

Enbridge

It did not take long for shares of midstream energy company Enbridge (TSX:ENB) to start moving higher again. Indeed, the entire pipeline scene has been a rather volatile place to invest in recent years. However, now that rates are coming down and investors are piling into the mega yielders, ENB stock seems to be in a bit of a sweet spot. The stock’s in rally mode, and the dividend, while a heck of a lot smaller than it was just a few weeks ago, is still very rich compared to rates on bonds and GICs.

Sure, a 6.5% dividend yield isn’t as impressive as it used to be. However, it’s worth remembering that Enbridge has continued to raise its payout, even in the face of major industry question marks. As the company continues posting strong financial results while seizing opportunities in the space, it’s likely just a matter of time before ENB stock has a chance to hit new highs again.

At 21.3 times trailing price-to-earnings, the stock is still fairly valued. Though I’d be inclined to be a more aggressive buyer on a pullback, I’m not against picking up a few shares here while they’re hot.

CT REIT

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a retail REIT that’s also been on the ascent in recent months, thanks largely to Bank of Canada rate cuts. With more such cuts on the way and very stable cash flows coming from its retail properties, CT REIT seems like a timely buy on the way up at north of $16 per share.

Of course, the retail REIT is not too well diversified, given its massive exposure to Canadian retailer Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A). In essence, CT REIT leans very heavily on the retail juggernaut. And if Canadian Tire can’t afford to pay its rent, CRT.UN shareholders could find themselves on the receiving end of a very hefty distribution cut.

That said, such a scenario seems extremely unlikely, even if the economy were to face a hard landing. Canadian Tire has a solid balance sheet and a growing number of goods (like pet food and party supplies) that can sell well when times are a bit tougher. Though Canadian Tire is a discretionary, CT REIT stands out as more of a staple.

Personally, I think the overexposure to Canadian Tire is a good thing. At times, diversification may not add much value to the table. I’d much rather own the REIT behind one legendary (and highly liquid) Canadian retailer than one that houses a slew of less-than-stellar retailers, some of which may close up shop in a recessionary scenario. At writing, shares yield 5.8%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: This 6.54% Dividend Stock Is an Excellent Choice for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Investors seeking passive income can enjoy excellent returns by investing in the stock market and creating a portfolio of dividend…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Algonquin Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in September 2024?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Algonquin Power sure does look like a great buy on the market right now for its dividend, but there are…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These 3 Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate an annual dividend income of $2,000 or more? These three stocks can set you up…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Create a Combo Passive Income Portfolio With a TFSA and RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income in retirement is a key option for those seeking income that lasts. And making use of the TFSA…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Kings: 2 Stocks With More Than 50 Years of Payments

| Andrew Button

Dividend King stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) have been paying and raising their dividends for 50 years.

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

The Rail Strikes Are Over: What it Means for CN Investors

| Adam Othman

After the end of the railway strikes coming much faster than anticipated, here’s what might be on the cards for…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

8.75% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers Canadian investors massive income through dividends, but even more through returns from a stable income stream.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Is goeasy’s Growth Sustainable?

| Kay Ng

goeasy stock is a good buy, particularly on market corrections, for long-term growth based on promising growth prospects.

Read more »