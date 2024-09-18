Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 18

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 18

TSX investors might want to brace for potential market volatility in today’s trading as investors eagerly await the Fed’s interest rate decision and economic projections.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The struggle between market bulls and bears continued on Tuesday after the release of mixed U.S. retail sales and cooler-than-expected domestic consumer inflation data, as stock investors speculated about the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates. Despite climbing by as much as 99 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with a 24-point decline, closing at 23,678, as profit-taking seemingly pulled the index lower.

Although shares of healthcare and technology companies witnessed renewed buying during the session, heavy losses in other key market sectors, such as consumer noncyclical, industrials, and real estate, pressured the TSX index.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Aya Gold & Silver, Loblaw Companies, New Gold, and Canadian Apartment Properties REIT were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each sliding by at least 2.9%.

In contrast, Canfor, Bombardier, ATS, and Interfor inched up by at least 4.6% each, making them the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Shares of BlackBerry (TSX:BB) also traded positively yesterday after announcing the expansion of its automotive software portfolio with the release of a new Portable Operating System Interface-compliant filesystem, known as QNX Filesystem for Safety (QFS).

BlackBerry’s latest offering provides real-time integrity checks to ensure that critical files, which are used in collision avoidance or object detection systems, remain uncorrupted. The company claims this new filesystem is likely to boost the confidence of embedded software developers by detecting and addressing data corruption before it impacts vehicle safety. Despite climbing by more than 4% so far in September, BB stock is still down by nearly 30% on a year-to-date basis.

Based on the exchange’s daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, Suncor Energy, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the five most active Canadian stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices were largely mixed early Wednesday morning, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no domestic economic releases are due this morning, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, press conference, and economic projections will give further direction to stocks in the afternoon as investors eagerly await further clues on the U.S. central bank’s approach to interest rates. Considering that, TSX investors might want to brace for potential market volatility in today’s trading.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., Bank Of Nova Scotia, and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of the domestic consumer inflation report and the U.S. retail sales numbers could keep TSX stocks volatile today…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 16

| Jitendra Parashar

With the help of its best weekly performance in over 10 months, the TSX Composite Index currently trades at a…

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stock Market

Better Airline Investment: Air Canada Stock vs. Delta Air Lines

| Aditya Raghunath

Should you invest in Air Canada or Delta Air Lines stock right now?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The ongoing record rally in gold prices could continue to drive TSX mining stocks higher today as speculations about the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 12

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight rally in commodity prices could extend gains in the TSX index into today’s session as investors watch the…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 11

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer inflation report for August will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 10

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem’s speech and press conference will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stock Market

2 TSX Stocks Ready for Big-Time Earnings Growth: Buy Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

These two TSX stocks are forecast to deliver solid earnings growth over the next 18 months and trade at a…

Read more »