Member Login
Home » Investing » Gold Stocks vs Oil Stocks: Where Canadians Should Invest for the Rest of 2024

Gold Stocks vs Oil Stocks: Where Canadians Should Invest for the Rest of 2024

Gold’s momentum looks strong for the rest of 2024, especially with economic uncertainties. But don’t write off oil stocks yet …..

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)

Image source: Getty Images

As Canadian investors consider their options for the remainder of 2024, gold and oil stocks present two distinct opportunities to play the commodities sector. Both have shown notable performance this year, albeit in different directions. If you are evaluating a gold play or an oil stocks bet for the fourth quarter, let’s see which options might provide the best returns.

Gold market overview

Gold Price in US Dollars Chart

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

Gold has demonstrated strong performance in 2024, with prices rising 26.4% year-to-date and reaching new 52-week highs. Several factors contribute to gold’s current appeal:

  1. Safe haven: When financial markets get shaky, investors often turn to gold.
  2. Interest rate expectations: Anticipation of lower interest rates and talks of slower growth can increase gold’s attractiveness.
  3. Inflation hedge: Gold is traditionally viewed as a protection against rising prices.

If you’re inclined towards gold stocks but lack the energy to research individual stocks, consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSX:XGD) is up 31.4% this year and gives you exposure to 41 global gold stocks in a $1.4 billion portfolio.  Just remember, it’s heavily weighted towards big players like Newmont and Barrick Gold and its top 10 holdings comprise 80.4% of the portfolio.

If you want something more balanced, the BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF spreads company-specific risks evenly across 35 stocks.

The oil situation

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price Chart

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The oil market has faced challenges in recent months, with prices declining 13% during the past three months. However, several factors could influence oil prices in the fourth quarter:

  1. Refinery activity: Bloomberg recently reported that U.S. refineries are planning less downtime this winter. Sustained uptake of crude oil mine production should mop up any excess oil supplies and support oil prices during the remainder of 2024.
  2. Geopolitical tensions: Escalating conflicts in the Middle East could affect oil supply and drive prices up. A series of pager explosions in Lebanon this week raises the stakes of a full-blown war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, and suck Iran into a direct conflict.
  3. Economic stimulus: If China boosts its economy, oil demand could jump. A recent U.S. Fed rate cut opens up opportunities for China to offer monetary and fiscal stimulus to its economy, and spur oil demand.

To passively invest in oil stocks, consider the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSX:XEG). It’s up 11% this year and pays a nice 4.3% dividend. The ETF offers exposure to 31 oil stocks but is heavily weighted on Canadian giants like Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor. The top 10 holdings comprise 86% of the portfolio.

Want a more balanced approach? The BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF spreads risk almost equally across 11 Canadian oil and gas companies.

Should you buy gold stocks or bet on an oil recovery?

Both gold stocks and oil plays have their pros and cons. Gold’s looking strong right now, especially if you’re worried about economic turbulence. However, they offer limited dividend yields, and performance can still be volatile.

Oil’s had a tougher time, but there are signs it could bounce back. Oil stocks could be your pick if you believe in a potential crude oil price rebound. Canadian energy stocks generally offer higher dividend yields – a good layer of passive income that augments total investment returns.

Going solo: Picking individual gold and oil stocks

While ETFs offer a great way to spread your risk, a more hands-on approach by picking individual stocks may be riskier but offers the potential for higher returns if you choose wisely.

For top gold stocks, big players like Barrick Gold or Agnico Eagle Mines are well-established companies with solid production track records, strong balance sheets, lower operational risk profiles, and highly experienced management teams. Just remember, their performance can be more volatile than gold prices themselves.

Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor are among the top oil stocks. They’re major players in the Canadian oil industry and often pay attractive dividends. But keep in mind that individual oil stocks can be quite sensitive to oil price swings and geopolitical events.

If you’re considering individual stocks, look at things like the company’s financial health, production cost profiles, production growth opportunities, and management quality.

Remember to diversify your investment holdings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock or TC Energy Stock Today?

| Andrew Walker

Investors who missed the rebound are wondering if ENB stock and TRP stock are still undervalued and good to buy…

Read more »

Energy Stocks

Grab This 7.3% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone!

| Kay Ng

Before chasing high yields, investors should take a step back to examine the dividend safety, downside risk, and total returns…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Beyond Basic: Turn That TFSA Into a Gold Mine With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Basic materials are anything but basic. These are the back bone of every economy, and should be the back bone…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $464 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

This high yield TSX stock could help generate steady passive income.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

2 Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these two beaten-down energy stocks at these heavily discounted prices.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) could be a top renewable energy stock for investors to consider right now.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Energy Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock Now?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top utilities stock I think long-term dividend investors should consider, even at current levels.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Energy Stocks

TSX Domination: The 4.1% Dividend Stock Canadian Investors Should Watch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadian investors should seriously consider owning a top-tier energy stock and earn in two ways.

Read more »