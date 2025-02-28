Member Login
Home » Investing » Billionaires Are Selling Enbridge Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

Billionaires Are Selling Enbridge Stock and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

Both of these energy stocks offer dividends, but does Enbridge stock still look like the best option?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Aerial view of a wind farm

Source: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving world of investments, even the wealthiest individuals adjust their portfolios to align with market trends and opportunities. Lately, there’s been chatter about billionaires reducing their stakes in Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Meanwhile, others are shifting their focus toward Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSX:BIP.UN). While both companies operate in infrastructure-heavy industries, the outlooks and growth prospects differ, leading some investors to rethink where they place their capital.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge stock has long been a dominant force in the energy sector, with its extensive pipeline network transporting a significant portion of North America’s crude oil and natural gas. The company continues to generate strong cash flows, supporting a reliable and generous dividend that has attracted income investors for decades. In its most recent earnings, Enbridge stock reported a substantial increase in profit – more than doubling year over year, largely driven by the completion of key U.S. gas acquisitions.

The company also raised its secured growth projects estimate to $27 billion, adding ventures like the Sequoia Solar project in Texas. Looking ahead, Enbridge expects adjusted core earnings to land between $19.4 billion and $20 billion in 2025, emphasizing the continued demand for its oil and gas transportation infrastructure. Despite these strengths, some investors are concerned about its high debt load and a dividend payout ratio that appears stretched, potentially limiting future flexibility.

Brookfield stock

While Enbridge remains a stable dividend payer, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is capturing the attention of investors looking for growth. In 2024, BIP reported net income of $391 million and funds from operations (FFO) of $599 million in the third quarter – a 7% increase from the previous year. This steady growth reflects the company’s diversified portfolio, spanning utilities, transport, midstream energy, and digital infrastructure.

The shift toward infrastructure investments linked to artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres is playing a key role in BIP’s appeal. The company has been making significant investments in digital infrastructure, including a recent commitment of up to €20 billion in France to expand AI-related infrastructure. This positioning aligns with major global trends, including the increasing demand for data and the modernization of energy grids, both of which are expected to see substantial investment in the coming years.

Growth potential

A major factor driving this shift in billionaire investment strategies is the contrast between the two companies’ future growth potential. Enbridge’s business model remains solid, but it is heavily reliant on traditional energy infrastructure. Some investors believe this has limited upside given the ongoing transition toward renewable energy. BIP, on the other hand, is strategically expanding in sectors poised for long-term growth, including the build-out of AI-related infrastructure, telecommunications, and renewable energy. While Enbridge provides stability and reliable dividends, BIP offers exposure to industries with greater potential for expansion.

For investors, the question comes down to risk tolerance and investment goals. Enbridge stock remains a strong choice for those seeking dependable income, especially given its history of dividend growth and defensive nature in uncertain economic environments. However, its high payout ratio and significant debt mean that future dividend increases could be more modest. And any slowdown in oil and gas demand could create headwinds. Brookfield Infrastructure, while not offering the same level of immediate dividend yield, presents an opportunity for investors, especially those looking to capitalize on infrastructure trends that are being accelerated by AI, digitalization, and global energy transitions.

Bottom line

The recent billionaire sell-off of Enbridge stock doesn’t necessarily indicate trouble for the company, but rather a strategic shift towards assets with more aggressive growth potential. For those who prioritize dividend safety, Enbridge stock still holds strong appeal. However, for investors looking to align with trends that could shape the future, BIP may present a more compelling case. The company’s expanding investments in global infrastructure, including AI-driven data centres, telecommunications networks, and modernized energy systems, position it well for sustained growth.

Enbridge stock remains a cornerstone of Canadian energy, providing stability and consistent returns. Meanwhile, Brookfield Infrastructure represents an evolving investment opportunity linked to technological advancements and global infrastructure needs. The decision between the two ultimately depends on whether an investor values immediate steady income or long-term growth potential in emerging sectors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025 Stays at $7,000: What to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for more income from your $7,000 TFSA investment? Then consider EIF stock first and foremost.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Champions to Earn Reliable Monthly Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

The following three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help investors earn a stable passive income.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Value Investors

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks offer everything from long-term growth to value and even income. So, what's the hold up?

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $113 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks offer high yields and monthly payouts. These stocks can help you earn over $113 in tax-free…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Better REIT: RioCan vs Choice Properties?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for income, the two largest REITs out there are a good place to start. But which edges…

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

| Andrew Button

No matter what your contribution room, holding ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) in a TFSA is a…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Infrastructure Boom: Why Canadian Stocks Are Set for Decades of Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure remains a top area of growth for the future, and these Canadian stocks should seriously benefit.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? 3 REITs to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Turn $1K into tax-deferred cash flow with 3 forever REITs (up to 8.6% yield!)

Read more »