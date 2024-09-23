Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for $58 in Monthly Income

These top Canadian stocks offer monthly payouts. An investment of $10,000 in these stocks can generate $58/month in passive income.

Top dividend-paying stocks offering monthly payouts could be solid investments for passive-income seekers. Notably, a few fundamentally strong Canadian companies offer regular monthly cash and high yields, making them a solid investment for generating consistent income.

With this background, let’s look at the top Canadian stocks offering monthly payouts. An investment of $10,000 in these stocks can generate $58/month in passive income.

SmartCentres REIT

Canadian real estate investment trust (REIT) SmartCentres (TSX:SRU.UN) is a top option for passive-income seekers. SmartCentres owns and operates a diversified mix of retail and mixed-use properties that witness solid demand and enjoy high retention and occupancy. This enables the REIT to grow its cash flows consistently and enhance shareholder value through steady monthly dividend payments.

While SmartCentres pays a monthly dividend, it also offers a compelling yield of about 6.9%.

SmartCentres is poised to deliver solid net operating income (NOI) and cash flow in the coming years, driven by solid demand for its properties and its ability to command higher rents at the time of renewals. Its high-quality tenants and strong rent collection rates add stability to the company’s cash flow.

In addition, SmartCentres has a solid development pipeline, including mixed-use projects and substantial unused land. This provides the company with significant growth potential for the future, making it a dependable source of passive income.

Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another monthly-paying stock worth considering. This Canadian energy company has a solid portfolio of premium assets, benefitting from a cost-efficient structure, low maintenance capital, and increasing production volumes.

Whitecap’s efficient conventional drilling program and focus on growing its asset base continue to drive its free cash flow, supporting its monthly payouts. Since 2010, Whitecap’s production and funds flow has grown at an average annualzied rate of 11% and 13%, respectively.

Looking ahead, Whitecap is focused on increasing organic production, which will help drive free fund flow, support capital expenditures, and ensure the sustainability of its dividend payments. Moreover, with its high-quality assets, low debt, and strong balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities.

The company raised its dividend by 26% last year and remains on track to continue increasing it. Moreover, Whitecap offers an attractive yield of 7%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is another compelling investment for generating recurring monthly cash. The company operates and franchises a network of quick-service restaurants, generating steady revenue through both royalty income and food and beverage sales. This diversified income model and management’s focus on boosting shareholder value drives its payouts.

The company distributes all of its cash—after setting aside necessary reserves—to investors, maximizing returns. Further, in 2023, the company announced three dividend increases, leading to a 10.7% boost in payouts for the year.

With an expanding network of restaurants, strategic menu pricing, and ongoing investments in food quality and technology, Pizza Pizza Royalty is well-positioned to grow its revenues and deliver higher dividends. Currently, the company offers a monthly dividend of $0.077 per share, which translates to a generous 7.1% yield.

Earn $58/month

SmartCentres, Whitecap, and Pizza Pizza Royalty are solid options for passive-income investors. Their high yields, monthly payouts, and strong financials make them excellent choices for generating recurring cash.

The table below shows that an investment of $10,000 in these stocks can generate a monthly income of about $58.