Member Login
Home » Investing » A 9.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

A 9.2% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

With one of the highest dividends out there, this dividend stock deserves attention in your portfolio.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
monthly desk calendar

Source: Getty Images

Want to earn some extra income without having to actively work for it? Dividend-paying stocks can be a pretty interesting way to achieve that! These are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of profits to shareholders, kind of like getting little cash bonuses just for owning the stock. One such stock that has been generating some buzz among income-focused investors is KP Tissue (TSX:KPT). KPT offers a rather attractive dividend yield of approximately 9.2%, with an annual dividend payout of $0.72 per share. That’s a significant yield that can definitely catch an investor’s eye!

Why KPT

Now, let’s delve a bit deeper into what KP Tissue is all about. It holds a significant 12.5% ownership stake in Kruger Products Inc., which is a major player in and actually the leading manufacturer of quality tissue products right here in Canada. Kruger Products caters to both the consumer market and the away-from-home market. The fact that KPT has a stake in such a dominant and recognizable consumer goods company adds a layer of stability to its investment profile, as these are products that people use consistently, regardless of economic ups and downs.

Looking at the most recent financial performance of Kruger Products, in the fourth quarter of 2024, it reported revenue of $539.6 million. That’s a pretty impressive increase of 11.9% compared to the revenue generated during the same period in 2023. This growth in revenue suggests that Kruger Products’ underlying business is healthy and there’s a strong demand for its products. Additionally, Kruger Products’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) was $66.8 million, showing a solid year-over-year increase of 9.2%. This indicates that the dividend stock is not only selling more but also becoming more efficient in its operations.

However, it’s important to note that despite this revenue growth and improved operating profitability, Kruger Products did report a net loss of $13.7 million for that same quarter. Net losses can occur for various reasons, such as increased costs, interest expenses, or one-time charges, and it’s something investors in KPT should be aware of and investigate further to understand the underlying causes and potential impact on future profitability.

A solid dividend stock

KP Tissue itself has maintained a consistent dividend payout of $0.18 per share on a quarterly basis. Its consistent dividend payment history can be reassuring for income-seeking investors who value a predictable stream of cash flow from their investments. However, while that high dividend yield of over 9% might initially seem like a very attractive reason to invest, it’s crucial to dig a little deeper and consider the sustainability of those payments.

Here’s where the dividend payout ratio comes into play. For KPT, this ratio stands at a very high 286.6%. A payout ratio that exceeds 100% can be a red flag for investors, as it suggests that the company might be using cash reserves or borrowing to fund its dividend payments. For now, investors can still gain a strong dividend, so let’s see how much a $5,000 investment could create.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
KPT$7.66653$0.72$470.16monthly$5,000

Bottom line

KP Tissue presents a compelling case for income-focused investors due to its high dividend yield and connection to a well-known and stable consumer goods business through its stake in Kruger Products. However, the alarmingly high dividend payout ratio, coupled with the recent net loss reported by Kruger Products, warrants a significant degree of caution and thorough investigation.

As with any investment decision, especially one that appears to offer unusually high yields, it is absolutely essential for investors to conduct their own comprehensive due diligence, carefully assess the underlying financial health and sustainability of the company’s dividend payments, and thoroughly consider their own individual risk tolerance and investment objectives before making any investment commitments. With this dividend stock, prudent investors could earn $470.16, or $39.18 each and every month.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Build a Powerful Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Puja Tayal

If you are worried that the bear market could reduce your savings, these stocks can build a powerful passive income…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use My $7,000 TFSA Contribution to Start Retirement Planning

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have solid fundamentals and are well-positioned to deliver significant tax-free total returns over time.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With Only $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It doesn't have to be complicated or scary. You can turn any portfolio into a major gold mine.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Invest Your TFSA Limit in 2025

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA strategy can reduce risk and boost yield.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 25

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you not meeting the average? Then check out this ETF that can bridge the gap.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Multi-Sector Stocks to Buy and Hold for Built-In Diversification

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three of the best dividend-paying Canadian stocks with built-in diversification.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Allocate $15,000 to Canadian Stocks Now for Building Generational Wealth

| Kay Ng

With $15,000, a thoughtful allocation across small-, mid-, and large-cap Canadian stocks could offer the right blend of growth, income,…

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for All TFSA Holders

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA is watching, so make sure you're investing well and avoiding these problems.

Read more »