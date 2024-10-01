Member Login
Home » Investing » Is It Time for Canadians to Buy the Dip in This Stock?

Is It Time for Canadians to Buy the Dip in This Stock?

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is in the midst of a correction. Is it time to buy the dip?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Financial technology concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a Canadian oil company whose shares are in the midst of a minor correction. The stock peaked in August at $57.15 and trades for $49.92 today, meaning that it is down 12.6% from its highs. That meets the definition of a correction, which is a pullback of 10% or more.

The question investors will want to ask themselves is, “Is this pullback a buying opportunity, or is the stock justifiably beaten down?” Suncor Energy is an oil stock, and oil prices are down significantly for the year. However, the fact that oil prices are down doesn’t necessarily mean that they are going to stay down. Renewables are not yet able to replace oil, and nuclear power plants take 5 to 10 years to build (the most recent big nuclear push started in 2022). For these reasons, and because OPEC has been cutting back on supply, we can expect a reasonably healthy oil market for the medium term.

What does all this mean for Suncor Energy specifically? Any company that sells oil and gas is partially a play on the prices of those commodities; but how about Suncor’s operations? Are they well-positioned to gain from today’s oil and gas market? In this article, I will explore these various segments of Suncor’s business in order to determine whether the company is likely to thrive in the years ahead.

Crude oil

Crude oil sales is the part of Suncor Energy’s business that benefits the most from high oil prices. In the most recent quarter, Suncor’s tar sands segment brought in $7.4 billion in revenue, up 21%. Its smaller exploration and production segment brought in $673 million, down 17%. Overall revenue for the crude oil related segments was up 15.4%. These segments should do fine as long as oil prices remain above $45. Prices dropping well below $60 would probably cause the stock price to drop, but there is no immediate risk of Suncor’s crude oil business becoming unprofitable.

Gas stations

Suncor Energy’s gas station business is generally quite profitable even in periods when crude oil prices are relatively low. This business refines crude oil into gasoline and sells it at these gas stations, which allows it to capture more profit than it would through selling or refining oil alone. Suncor doesn’t break out gas station sales separately on its financial statements, but in general this is the part of Suncor’s business that depends the least on high oil prices.

Refining and marketing

Like Suncor’s gas station segment, the refining and marketing segment is somewhat less directly linked with oil prices than the crude oil segments are. It makes more money when the spread between oil and various refined prices (e.g., gasoline) is the highest, not necessarily when oil prices are highest. This segment of Suncor’s business is usually profitable and it delivered modest revenue growth last quarter.

Foolish takeaway

Taking everything above into account, I think Suncor is likely to deliver positive returns if oil prices stabilize above $70. It seems reasonably likely for that to happen over the next five years. A modestly sized position in Suncor in a well-diversified portfolio is probably not a bad idea.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, Then You’ll Love This High-Yield Oil Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has been a longstanding stock for dividend payouts. But we're not so sure that will continue to…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Energy Stocks

1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in October Despite the Market’s Pessimism

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the market might be a bit down on renewables right now, it could be the perfect time to scoop…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Suncor vs. Manulife: Which TSX Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An oil bellwether and insurance icon are ideal anchor stocks in an investment portfolio.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

For a Chance at $3,000 in Passive Income, Buy 782 Shares of This Energy Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

TC Energy is a high-dividend TSX stock that is positioned to increase its dividend payout at a steady pace in…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Stock Today

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors must pay attention and know the three reasons why Enbridge is a strong buy today.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TRP stock is a strong option and has been for years, but can investors still claim this when buying today?

Read more »

Man with no money. Businessman holding empty wallet
Energy Stocks

This 6.6% Dividend Stock is My Pick for Instant Income

| Daniel Da Costa

With a 6.6% dividend yield and operations that provide reliable and steady income, this top Canadian stock is one of…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

1 Top Canadian Dividend Stock I’d Choose Over GICs Any Day

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top Canadian dividend stock offers more financial gains than GICs but with a slightly higher risk.

Read more »