Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Wait: These 3 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar With Rate Cuts

Don’t Wait: These 3 Canadian Stocks Set to Soar With Rate Cuts

Here are three top Canadian stocks worth considering for investors looking to take advantage of incoming rate cuts over the next few years.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks historically beat the market when the Bank of Canada began to cut interest rates, an event that will probably be repeated soon. Moreover, the gains from real estate, technology, energy, and utility stocks contributed to the lion’s share of Canada’s outperformance during previous periods of earlier Bank of Canada rate cuts. So, here are three Canadian stocks that you must invest in as the interest rate cuts continue.

SmartCentres REIT

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is among Canada’s biggest fully integrated real estate investment trusts (REITs). It has a strong portfolio comprising more than 190 strategically located properties in every province of the country. The company owns 35.2 million square feet of income-producing, value-oriented retail space, which has an occupancy of 98.2%.

SmartCentres REIT’s new projects underway, such as residential and self-storage properties, offer additional growth potential that could contribute to future value and sustained dividend payouts. Moreover, with a price-to-book ratio of 1.25, the stock appears undervalued in its assets, providing a safety cushion for investors seeking to include a high-quality REIT in their portfolios.

Although the payout ratio is on the high side, the diversified portfolio and stable rental income of the trust provide comfort that the dividends are sustainable. Hence, if you seek a high-yielding opportunity with a solid track record and growth prospects, you can consider SmartCentres.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) operates and owns 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, with nearly 3.4 million customers. It also holds interests in electricity generation with several Caribbean utilities. The consistent revenue stream of that business model allows Fortis to pursue growth initiatives while distributing a generous dividend.

Fortis Inc. aims to be one of the leading North American utilities to deliver a cleaner energy future. The regulated utility businesses continued by executing their financial and operational plans in the first half of 2024. On top of that, they are executing their annual US$ 4.8 billion capital plan and are confident in their US$25 billion five-year capital plan.

Fortis is dedicated to delivering shareholder value by rigorously executing its capital plan and maintaining a balanced, robust portfolio of top-tier, long-term, regulated utility businesses.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) operates a network of convenience stores in North America and Europe. The company has been doing exponentially better in terms of business and share price for the last few years. 

It is expanding its operations in the United States, Canada, and other regions. Hence, this will help the company to increase its brand value and demand in the market, which will help to earn huge profits. The Circle K operator proposed taking over 7-Eleven owner Seven & i Holdings Co. with a much larger rival. It is one of the biggest takeovers and creates a network of around 100,000 convenience stores.

Through the merger, Alimentation Couche-Tard can become a leading company in the convenience store network, which will help it to amass enormous profits. However, such a merger will attract more investors to add this stock because it provides an ideal opportunity to grow capital. In addition, interest rate reductions tend to make bond-like proxies more appealing, making this company one of the best in this aspect.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can leverage the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to invest in top Canadian stocks and optimize their capital gains and…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

2 Beaten-Down AI Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Watch

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors with a high risk appetite can consider investing in AI stocks such as UiPath and Hive to benefit from…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 16% to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Logistics and packaging companies could be some of the most undervalued gems in the market right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 2

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. non-farm employment data and new developments related to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will remain…

Read more »

Financial technology concept.
Energy Stocks

Is It Time for Canadians to Buy the Dip in This Stock?

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) stock is in the midst of a correction. Is it time to buy the dip?

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider holding stocks such as Brookfield Renewable and Dream Industrial REIT right now.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried you've missed the boat? Worry no more, as these three soaring stocks still have plenty of room to run.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy CIBC Stock or BMO Stock Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both CIBC stock and BMO stock look like solid investments, with ultra-high dividends. But which is the better bet?

Read more »